Canada

Kingston firefighters rescue occupants of downtown residential building

By Maegen Kulchar Global News
Posted May 18, 2021 3:22 pm
Some residents of a building that caught fire in downtown Kingston needed to be rescued by ladder Tuesday morning, Kingston Fire and Rescue says. View image in full screen
Some residents of a building that caught fire in downtown Kingston needed to be rescued by ladder Tuesday morning, Kingston Fire and Rescue says. Dominic Christian Owens

Some occupants of a downtown house had to be rescued after an overnight fire.

Kingston fire crews were called to the burning house on Alfred Street, near York Street, about 4:30 Tuesday morning.

Read more: Bath, Ont., home a ‘total loss’ after raging fire

The fire was contained to the main floor of the building and no one was seriously injured, Kingston fire said.

Trending Stories

Still, occupants of a second-floor unit were forced to escape with the help of firefighters using a ladder to the balcony.

A section of Alfred Street was closed this morning while crews remained on scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

