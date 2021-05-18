Kingston firefighters rescue occupants of downtown residential building

Some occupants of a downtown house had to be rescued after an overnight fire.
Kingston fire crews were called to the burning house on Alfred Street, near York Street, about 4:30 Tuesday morning.
The fire was contained to the main floor of the building and no one was seriously injured, Kingston fire said.
Still, occupants of a second-floor unit were forced to escape with the help of firefighters using a ladder to the balcony.
A section of Alfred Street was closed this morning while crews remained on scene to investigate the cause of the fire.
