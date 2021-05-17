Bath, Ont., home a ‘total loss’ after raging fire

A Bath, Ont., resident was left without a home Friday night after a massive house fire.
According to Loyalist fire Chief Fred Stephenson, crews were called out to the Main Street home around 8:30 p.m.
When they arrived, flames could already be seen coming through the roof.
The owner of the home was not inside at the time. He left and returned to find his house ablaze, Stephenson said.
Stephenson said there were no injuries during the fire, but the house was a “total loss.”
The fire was not suspicious. Stephenson suspects that it may have started in a wood stove inside the home.
He estimates the damage to be more than $400,000.
