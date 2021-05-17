Bath, Ont., home a ‘total loss’ after raging fire

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Bath, Ont., resident was left without a home Friday night after a massive house fire.

According to Loyalist fire Chief Fred Stephenson, crews were called out to the Main Street home around 8:30 p.m.

When they arrived, flames could already be seen coming through the roof.

Read more: Loyalist firefighters deal with 2 fires Wednesday morning

The owner of the home was not inside at the time. He left and returned to find his house ablaze, Stephenson said.

Stephenson said there were no injuries during the fire, but the house was a “total loss.”

The fire was not suspicious. Stephenson suspects that it may have started in a wood stove inside the home.

Story continues below advertisement

He estimates the damage to be more than $400,000.