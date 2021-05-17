Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Bath, Ont., home a ‘total loss’ after raging fire

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted May 17, 2021 11:08 am
Loyalist firefighters battled a large house fire Friday evening in Bath, Ont. View image in full screen
Loyalist firefighters battled a large house fire Friday evening in Bath, Ont. Dominic Christian Owens

A Bath, Ont., resident was left without a home Friday night after a massive house fire.

According to Loyalist fire Chief Fred Stephenson, crews were called out to the Main Street home around 8:30 p.m.

When they arrived, flames could already be seen coming through the roof.

Read more: Loyalist firefighters deal with 2 fires Wednesday morning

The owner of the home was not inside at the time. He left and returned to find his house ablaze, Stephenson said.

Trending Stories

Stephenson said there were no injuries during the fire, but the house was a “total loss.”

The fire was not suspicious. Stephenson suspects that it may have started in a wood stove inside the home.

Story continues below advertisement

He estimates the damage to be more than $400,000.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
House Fire tagLoyalist Township tagLoyalist Fire tagloyalist firefighters taghouse fire loyalist tagMain Street fire tagbath house fire taghouse fire bath tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers