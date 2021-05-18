COVID-19: B.C. gives support to certain tourism attractions, but won’t bail out PNE

Send this page to someone via email

The province is providing up to $1 million in grants to help B.C.’s largest tourist attractions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is far short of the $8 million needed to save the Pacific National Exhibition and its annual fair.

“Everyone in B.C. has fond memories of visiting or working at our province’s many major anchor attractions. Many communities depend on tourism landmarks to boost the local economy, bring visitors to town and provide many young people with their first jobs,” Premier John Horgan said on Tuesday.

“We are helping these important businesses survive today so they are ready for a strong recovery, and future generations can enjoy these iconic institutions for years to come.”

Last week, organizers of Vancouver’s Pacific National Exhibition said they need $8 million in urgent, emergency aid from the provincial government or would be at risk of folding.

Grants will be available for not-for-profit organizations and businesses.

Eligible expenses for the new grant include payroll, rent and utility costs related to restarting or ramping up operations in preparation for gradual reopening in alignment with provincial health orders.

Eligible attractions include amusement parks, wildlife parks, botanical gardens, heritage institutions, museums, galleries and science centres. This includes the PNE, Butchart Gardens, Science World and the Capilano Suspension Bridge.

“For large attractions entering a second year of a 90-per-cent reduction in revenue, we appreciate this funding gesture as it will help contribute toward some fixed costs like insurance or property tax,” Butchart Gardens CEO David Cowan and Capilano Suspension Bridge owner Nancy Stibbard said in a joint statement.

A major anchor attraction in an urban centre that receives 75,000 or more visitors per year is eligible for up to $1 million. Major anchor attractions in rural areas that receive 15,000 or more visitors per year are eligible for up to $500,000.

Tour bus companies that serve 30,000 or more passengers per year are eligible for up to $500,000.

The government had allocated $100 million in April’s budget to support major tourism attractions.

Non-essential travel is currently banned across health regions in British Columbia.

Officials are expected to encourage people to resume travel in a controlled way in July.