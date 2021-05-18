Early survey results show big concerns in Alberta over Rocky Mountain coal mining

Send this page to someone via email

Early results from a provincial survey on coal mining in the Rocky Mountains show major concerns about expanding the industry.

Ninety per cent of the respondents say there are some areas of the province where surface coal mining should be off-limits.

Less than a third say some areas of Alberta are appropriate for coal mining.

Almost two-thirds say the economic benefits of coal mining in the Rockies aren’t important.

Environmental impacts are ranked the most important of eight factors that regulators should take into consideration.

Almost 25,000 Albertans took part in the online survey that closed on April 19.

The survey, preliminary results of which were released late Monday, will go to a coal consultation committee, expected to report in November.

