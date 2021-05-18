Quebec records 549 new COVID-19 cases as premier set to unveil reopening plan

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 549 new cases and nine additional deaths, including four in the past 24 hours, Tuesday linked to the COVID-19 pandemic as the premier is set to outline the province’s reopening plan.

The latest number of new infections is the lowest daily case tally recorded in the province since last September, and is down two from the total reported Monday.

François Legault will hold a press conference at 5 p.m. alongside Health Minister Christian Dubé and Horacio Arruda, director of Quebec public health. He is expected to address how and when restrictions will be lifted.

The immunization campaign, meanwhile, saw another 72,548 doses given for more than 4.9 million to date.

As of Tuesday, at least 75 per cent of Quebecers have either received a first shot or booked their appointment.

Young adults gave the vaccination rollout a boost, according to Dubé. He said the province is well on its way to giving a first dose to anyone over 18 by June 24.

“I have confidence in the solidarity of all Quebecers,” he wrote on Twitter.

The number of hospitalizations related to the novel coronavirus continued to drop. There are 484 patients, a decrease of 17.

Of them, there are two more people in intensive care for a total of 118.

When it comes to screening, authorities say 22,915 tests were administered Sunday. It is the latest day for which that information is provided.

Quebec’s caseload is now 364,396. Since the beginning of the health crisis, the number of recoveries tops 346,000 in the province.

The death toll, which remains the highest in Canada, stands at 11,050. Authorities say the total was amended Tuesday after an investigation found a previously reported death was not attributable to COVID-19.