News

RCMP search for missing hunter near Nelson House

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted May 17, 2021 7:58 pm
RCMP are searching for 36-year-old Tyrone Linklater.
RCMP are searching for 36-year-old Tyrone Linklater. RCMP Manitoba

RCMP are on the lookout for a missing hunter in Northern Manitoba near Nelson House.

Tyrone Gavin Linklater, 36, went hunting on Saturday with a family member but the two became separated Sunday afternoon.

The family member made it out of the bush Monday and was picked up by community members.

Trending Stories

Linklater was last seen Saturday at around 2 p.m., four kilometres west of the Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation turn-off in the bush.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Nelson House RCMP at 204-484-2837, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

