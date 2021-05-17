Weather advisory issued for central, northern Alberta as rain, snow could affect travel Tuesday night

Send this page to someone via email

People across central and northern Alberta are being warned that Tuesday night brings the potential for treacherous driving conditions as a rainy and snowy weather system develops.

“Rain changing to wet snow will occur Tuesday night into Wednesday over central and northern Alberta,” Environment Canada said in a special weather statement posted on it website Monday afternoon.

“Starting Tuesday evening, cold air from the Northwest Territories will move southward, causing rain to switch over to snow.”

Looks like a fair bit of rain could be hitting the ground in central Alberta Tue/Wed. Rain totals on our in-house model run (RPM) are going with +50mm in a few localized areas. There is the chance that Wed morning we could be looking at rain and snow for many. #abstorm #abroads pic.twitter.com/zgWkUyeNoW — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) May 17, 2021

Because ground temperatures are quite warm throughout the province, the weather agency said it is not yet able to forecast how much snow may stick to the ground but asked people to be prepared for whatever comes.

“Potential impacts include poor travel conditions Tuesday night into Wednesday morning,” Environment Canada said.

Global Edmonton meteorologist Jesse Beyer said at this time of year, “the profile of the atmosphere during events like this can set up those really wet snowfalls.”

“The heavy snow with even minimal to moderate accumulations can add a lot of weight to tree limbs, roofs and other personal property leading to damage,” he said.

However, Beyer also noted that the rain may add some “much needed moisture to the parched Alberta soil.”

“Some areas could be looking at notable rain totals,” he said. “Some areas may see 30 to 50mm in accumulations.”

