Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Fire

Fire danger rating set to high for Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 17, 2021 5:16 pm
A high fire rating means residents should avoid campfires and use "extreme caution" will all fires. View image in full screen
A high fire rating means residents should avoid campfires and use "extreme caution" will all fires. File

Muskoka’s fire chiefs have set the fire danger rating to high for the region.

The chiefs said “extreme caution” must be taken with all open flames and that small fires are allowed in most rural areas, although no daytime burning is allowed between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Read more: Fire crews battle blaze at Muskoka Lakes boathouse

“You must have adequate tools and water to extinguish the fire if the need arises and you must be with your fire at all times,” the chiefs said.

Trending Stories

“Ensure any campfires are fully extinguished.”

A high fire rating means residents should avoid campfires and use “extreme caution” will all fires.

Click to play video: 'Coronavirus: Muskoka residents lash out on cottagers escaping the ‘city’' Coronavirus: Muskoka residents lash out on cottagers escaping the ‘city’
Coronavirus: Muskoka residents lash out on cottagers escaping the ‘city’ – Apr 29, 2020
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Muskoka tagMuskoka news tagMuskoka campfires tagMuskoka fire chief tagMuskoka fire rating tagMuskoka May 2021 tagMuskoka May 2021 fire rating tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers