Fire danger rating set to high for Muskoka

Muskoka’s fire chiefs have set the fire danger rating to high for the region.

The chiefs said “extreme caution” must be taken with all open flames and that small fires are allowed in most rural areas, although no daytime burning is allowed between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

“You must have adequate tools and water to extinguish the fire if the need arises and you must be with your fire at all times,” the chiefs said.

“Ensure any campfires are fully extinguished.”

A high fire rating means residents should avoid campfires and use “extreme caution” will all fires.

