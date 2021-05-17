COVID-19: 50% of Kingston-region adults have received their first vaccine

Send this page to someone via email

As of Monday, more than half of all adults in the KFL&A region have received their first COVID-19 vaccination.

According to the local health unit, more than 110,000 doses have been administered so far. The health unit says 90 per cent of those 60 and older have received their first shot.

Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for the region, said the local numbers reached Monday have been thanks to all health-care partners involved in the vaccination strategy, but there was still work to be done.

“It is going to take a few more months to vaccinate all residents, so everyone, even those who have received their first dose of vaccine, are advised to remain vigilant and adhere to public health practices,” the health unit said in a press release sent out Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

The province also announced Monday that its vaccination strategy was ahead of schedule and that starting Tuesday, vaccination bookings across Ontario will be available to all adult populations, so those 18 and up.

6:55 What Ontario’s timeline looks like for opening up this summer What Ontario’s timeline looks like for opening up this summer

However, Moore said with vaccine supply ramping up locally, there will be more options for locals to book their shots in the coming days and week.

“Over the next week, the option for clinics continues to expand as the province rolls out vaccine supply to pharmacies and primary care providers in the region,” he said.

Moore said the region is currently on track to get everyone their first dose by the end of July.