Canada

Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest sells headquarters, moving to King Street

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 17, 2021 2:03 pm
This castle has been home to Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest since 1989. View image in full screen
This castle has been home to Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest since 1989. Kevin Nielsen/ Global News

The Oktoberfest castle in downtown Kitchener is soon to disappear from the city’s quickly evolving skyline.

Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest announced on Monday morning that it has sold its property on Benton Street to a local development group.

Read more: Keg officially tapped to kick off 2020 Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest

In a release, K-W Oktoberfest says the new owners “plan to peel back the castle walls to reveal the building’s century-old brick and beam character.”

Brightpath Capital Corporation will move into the second and third floors of the building while it hopes to add a restaurant or retail tenant on the first floor and in the basement.

Read more: Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest parade cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Renovations will get underway next month and are expected to be completed early next year.

The building has been headquarters for K-W Oktoberfest for since 1989. The organization will now move to the old MO building at 2 King St. W.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
