Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest sells headquarters, moving to King Street

The Oktoberfest castle in downtown Kitchener is soon to disappear from the city’s quickly evolving skyline.

Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest announced on Monday morning that it has sold its property on Benton Street to a local development group.

In a release, K-W Oktoberfest says the new owners “plan to peel back the castle walls to reveal the building’s century-old brick and beam character.”

Brightpath Capital Corporation will move into the second and third floors of the building while it hopes to add a restaurant or retail tenant on the first floor and in the basement.

Renovations will get underway next month and are expected to be completed early next year.

The building has been headquarters for K-W Oktoberfest for since 1989. The organization will now move to the old MO building at 2 King St. W.