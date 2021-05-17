Halifax to break record by welcoming largest container ship to ever call on North America’s east coast

Send this page to someone via email

The largest container ship to ever call on North America’s east coast is set to arrive in the Port of Halifax on Monday night.

The Marco Polo is expected to arrive between 9 p.m. and midnight from South Asia.

With a length that’s equivalent to nearly three-and-a-half football fields, the Marco Polo will be hard to miss at the port.

“For Halifax it’s exciting and it’s important for us to be able to be a part of taking these ships because it’s so big, if it wasn’t calling here in Halifax, it wouldn’t be calling at any Canadian port,” said Halifax Port Authority spokesperson, Lane Farguson.

“So it’s nice from that perspective to be able to berth and service and turn these large vessels around quickly and efficiently.”

The ship boasts a 16,022 TEU — or twenty-foot equivalent unit. In other words, the ship is able to hold 16,022 twenty-foot long containers.

Farguson says — as with other container ships that arrive in Halifax — more than 60 per cent of the cargo will be loaded immediately onto rail and is destined for Quebec, Ontario and the American mid-west. He says, as with all the other cargo ships that have been arriving during the pandemic, COVID-19 protocol will be followed.

“When she gets here, the crews will immediately start to unload cargo and then load some boxes back up but they won’t be taking the entire load off of her. They’ll take off a couple of layers and put some back on,” he explained.

“You wouldn’t discharge a vessel of that size at a single port because it would overwhelm the supply chain.”

The Marco Polo is then scheduled to arrive at the Port of New York and New Jersey on Thursday, before stopping at other American ports.

