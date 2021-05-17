Goyette joins Toronto Maple Leafs staff

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Hayley Wickenheiser and Danielle Goyette are teammates again in the Toronto Maple Leafs player development department.

The Maple Leafs promoted Wickenheiser to senior director of player development and appointed Goyette director of player development for both the Leafs and the AHL’s Marlies, the club said Monday.

The Canadian women’s hockey team alumni won a pair of Olympic gold medals and six world championships together.

Wickenheiser, who recently received her medical doctor’s licence and will start a residency in a Toronto hospital, joined the Leafs in 2018 as assistant director of player development.

Goyette resigned as head coach of the University of Calgary Dinos women’s team Monday after 14 seasons there.

Wickenheiser was a Dino and played for Goyette from 2010 to 2015.

Goyette was also assistant coach of the Canadian Olympic team that won gold with Wickenheiser in 2014.

Both women have been inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Wickenheiser, from Shaunavon, Sask., is the all-time leader in Canadian women’s hockey team scoring with 168 goals and 211 assists in 276 games.

Goyette ranks fourth 15 years after her retirement with 114 goals and 105 assists in 172 games.

The Leafs also promoted Will Sibley to director of development operations and analysis, while Darryl Belfry will oversee technical development of the club’s players and staff.

Goyette won Olympic gold in 2002 and 2006 and eight world titles with Canada. She was Canada’s flagbearer in the 2006 Winter Olympics.

The 53-year-old from Saint-Nazaire, Que., took over as head coach of the Dinos after retiring as a player in 2007.

The Dinos won a national university championship in 2012 and had a record of 213-197 with Goyette.

“I feel fortunate to have had a chance to make a difference for so many young hockey players,” Goyette said in a statement released by the university.

“I have grown a lot as a person and as a coach, and I had the chance to work with so many great people.

“On the other hand, what an honour to have a chance to work for one of the best sports organizations in the world.

“This opportunity was too good to pass up. It’s a new challenge and I’m looking forward to working with the Maple Leafs and the Marlies.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2021.