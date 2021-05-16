Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Saskatchewan breaks record for daily vaccinations, reports 167 new cases

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted May 16, 2021 4:42 pm
In Saskatchewan, there are 137 people in hospital with COVID-19 including 24 in ICU. View image in full screen
In Saskatchewan, there are 137 people in hospital with COVID-19 including 24 in ICU. Getty Images / File Photo

On the same day Saskatchewan reported a record-breaking amount of nearly 20,000 COVID-19 vaccinations administered, the province also reported 167 new cases.

Read more: COVID-19: Priority populations can begin booking second doses Monday in Saskatchewan

Government officials credit the expanded capacity of its rollout program with pharmacies now involved as the reason for high vaccination rates.

On Saturday, 18,995 doses were administered across the province.

A total of 542,343 people have received their first dose in Saskatchewan, and 48,609 individuals have received their second dose.

Click to play video: '2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose eligibility to begin May 17 in Saskatchewan' 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose eligibility to begin May 17 in Saskatchewan
2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose eligibility to begin May 17 in Saskatchewan – May 6, 2021

Saskatchewan is also reporting 167 new coronavirus infections.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Saskatoon reported the most new cases with 54, followed by Regina with 29 new cases.

One more resident in the 80+ age group who tested positive for COVID-19 has died, the province reported on Sunday, in the Saskatoon zone.

There are 137 people in hospital, including 24 in ICU.

Read more: Feds face calls for answers after general overseeing COVID-19 vaccine rollout sidelined

On Monday, all Regina restaurants and licensed establishments can start to have in-person dining again. Restaurants and bars in the city will now follow provincial guidelines, including only four people at a table and no alcohol sales after 10 p.m.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagSaskatchewan News tagSaskatchewan Coronavirus tagVaccine tagSaskatoon News tagRegina News tagSaskatchewan Government tagSask COVID tagSask Coronvirus tagSaskatoon Coronvirus tagRegina COVID tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers