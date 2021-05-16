COVID-19: Saskatchewan breaks record for daily vaccinations, reports 167 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

On the same day Saskatchewan reported a record-breaking amount of nearly 20,000 COVID-19 vaccinations administered, the province also reported 167 new cases.

Government officials credit the expanded capacity of its rollout program with pharmacies now involved as the reason for high vaccination rates.

On Saturday, 18,995 doses were administered across the province.

A total of 542,343 people have received their first dose in Saskatchewan, and 48,609 individuals have received their second dose.

0:55 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose eligibility to begin May 17 in Saskatchewan 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose eligibility to begin May 17 in Saskatchewan – May 6, 2021

Saskatchewan is also reporting 167 new coronavirus infections.

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatoon reported the most new cases with 54, followed by Regina with 29 new cases.

One more resident in the 80+ age group who tested positive for COVID-19 has died, the province reported on Sunday, in the Saskatoon zone.

There are 137 people in hospital, including 24 in ICU.

On Monday, all Regina restaurants and licensed establishments can start to have in-person dining again. Restaurants and bars in the city will now follow provincial guidelines, including only four people at a table and no alcohol sales after 10 p.m.