Health

COVID-19: In-person dining in Regina restaurants will resume May 17

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted May 7, 2021 1:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan vaccinating youth 12+, announce second dose rollout' Saskatchewan vaccinating youth 12+, announce second dose rollout
With a “blockbuster supply” of vaccines on the way, Saskatchewan is going to start booking second doses before the end of the month and is adding youth 12 and up to its immunization plan.

The Saskatchewan government announced on Friday morning that some COVID-19 public health restrictions will be lifted in Regina later this month.

Read more: Sask. government extending small business emergency payment for extra month

Starting on May 17, all restaurants and licensed establishments in the city will be allowed to resume in-person dining according to province-wide guidelines.

Additional restrictions were put in place for Regina and area restaurants in late March due to increasing COVID-19 cases and variants in the region.

On March 28, restaurants and bars were ordered to close to in-person dining but takeout and delivery was permitted.

Click to play video: 'Sask. professor calls for holistic approach to reopen plan' Sask. professor calls for holistic approach to reopen plan
Sask. professor calls for holistic approach to reopen plan

According to some of the province-wide guidelines, only four people will be allowed to sit at a table once in-person dining resumes.

Story continues below advertisement

According to provincial guidelines for indoor dining, there must be at least two metres of physical distancing between patrons where physical barriers are in place. If physical barriers are not in place, there must be three metres of distance.

As for outdoor patios and decks, there must be two metres distance between patrons at other tables, with or without barriers.

Read more: Alberta restaurateurs hope for reimbursement in light of COVID-19 patio ban

Alcohol cannot be sold past 10 p.m. in restaurants or bars. All establishments must also keep guest and reservation information on all patrons.

