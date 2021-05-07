COVID-19: In-person dining in Regina restaurants will resume May 17

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government announced on Friday morning that some COVID-19 public health restrictions will be lifted in Regina later this month.

Starting on May 17, all restaurants and licensed establishments in the city will be allowed to resume in-person dining according to province-wide guidelines.

Additional restrictions were put in place for Regina and area restaurants in late March due to increasing COVID-19 cases and variants in the region.

On March 28, restaurants and bars were ordered to close to in-person dining but takeout and delivery was permitted.

Sask. professor calls for holistic approach to reopen plan

According to some of the province-wide guidelines, only four people will be allowed to sit at a table once in-person dining resumes.

According to provincial guidelines for indoor dining, there must be at least two metres of physical distancing between patrons where physical barriers are in place. If physical barriers are not in place, there must be three metres of distance.

As for outdoor patios and decks, there must be two metres distance between patrons at other tables, with or without barriers.

Alcohol cannot be sold past 10 p.m. in restaurants or bars. All establishments must also keep guest and reservation information on all patrons.