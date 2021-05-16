New Brunswick reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, outbreak continues at Fredericton hospital

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the province’s active case count to 116.

Two of the new cases are in Zone 1 (Moncton region) involving people in their 20s and 60s. One case is a close contact of a previously-confirmed case and the other is under invesigation.

One case is in Zone 2 (Saint John region) involving someone in their 40s and is under investigation.

Four cases are in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) ranging in age from under 19 to 70s. Of these cases, two are contacts of a previously-confirmed case, one is travel-related and the other is under investigation.

There are also four cases in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) involving two people in their 20s and two people in their 30s. Two of the cases are travel-related and two are under investigation.

The province recorded eight recoveries since Saturday. There are seven patients hospitalized in New Brunswick, including two in ICU. Four patients are hospitalized out of province and one of them is in ICU.

Exposure notifications have been issued for the Hilton Garden Inn Hotel and the Pickle Jar Restaurant on Queen Street in Fredericton from May 11 to 16.

Meanwhile, the province says more than 46 per cent of the province’s population over the age of 12 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

More than 47,000 people were vaccinated in the past week alone.

Horizon Health updates hospital outbreak in Fredericton

There is currently an outbreak at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital campus in Fredericton, which includes the Stan Cassidy Centre for Rehabilitation and Veterans Health Unit.

According to Horizon Health, there are two COVID-19 patients admitted at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital, and one patient in ICU.

The hospital is currently at 94 per cent occupancy capacity and there are two available ICU beds.

The health authority also notes 42 staff are off work due to “COVID-19 related reasons.”

Non-urgent surgeries and outpatient services are being postponed until further notice, and there are no visitors allowed at the campus except for certain patients, including critical care, labour and delivery, pediatric care and palliative care.

