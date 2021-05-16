Menu

Canada

Calgary mayoral candidate Kevin J. Johnston arrested after illegal public gathering: police

By Staff Global News
Posted May 16, 2021 1:13 am
Kevin Johnston attending a rally outside GraceLife Church in Parkland County, near Edmonton, on April 11, 2021. View image in full screen
Kevin Johnston attending a rally outside GraceLife Church in Parkland County, near Edmonton, on April 11, 2021. Global News

Police say they’ve arrested Calgary mayoral candidate Kevin J. Johnston after he was found to have attended an illegal public gathering earlier Saturday.

According to a statement from Calgary Police Service, the morning event that Johnston attended violated an Alberta Health Services order that placed “restrictions on organizers of events, including masking, physical distancing and attendance limits.”

“We are at a critical point in our province’s response to the pandemic and citizens must comply with public health orders in order to ensure everyone’s safety and well-being,” police said in a release.

Johnston has previously shown himself as a far-right social media personality.

On Friday, AHS was granted a restraining order against Johnston after he publicly threatened health-care workers and officials in a series of online video streams over the past number of weeks.

Read more: AHS gets restraining order against Calgary mayoral candidate who threatened health-care workers

In several instances, Johnston also posted personal information and photos of AHS staff and called on his followers to do the same.

Trending Stories

Johnston previously spoke to Global News earlier this week and claimed AHS was in “contravention of the law” after enforcing public health orders. He said that if he was elected mayor, he would order Calgary police to arrest the province’s health staff.

AHS said Friday that it had requested the restraining order “protect staff and physicians.”

READ MORE: Calgary mayor says anti-mask rallies are ‘thinly veiled white nationalist’ protests

Click to play video: 'Calgary mayor says anti-mask rallies are ‘thinly veiled white nationalist’ protests' Calgary mayor says anti-mask rallies are ‘thinly veiled white nationalist’ protests
Calgary mayor says anti-mask rallies are ‘thinly veiled white nationalist’ protests
