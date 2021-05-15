Saskatchewan adds 196 COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan health officials reported an additional 196 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and one new death.

The death was reported in the Regina zone in the 80 and over age category.

Of the new cases reported Saturday, Saskatoon reported the most with 67, followed by Regina with 26.

The seven-day average of new cases is 193 or 15.7 per 100,000.

Throughout the province, 2,072 cases are considered active.

There are 144 people in hospital with coronavirus, including 26 in ICU. Regina has 12 patients in ICU and Saskatoon has 11.

Health-care workers across the province administered 18,568 doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

Currently, anyone over 23 years old is eligible to receive a vaccine in the province’s age-based immunization program. Residents over 18 living in the Northern Saskatchewan Administrative District are eligible to get the vaccine.

On Sunday, those aged 20 and older will be able to get the vaccine.

For a list of clinics administering the vaccine, see the Saskatchewan government’s website.

