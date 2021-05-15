Menu

Health

Saskatchewan adds 196 COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted May 15, 2021 5:23 pm
Click to play video: 'UBC team calls for more widespread use of COVID-19 rapid testing' UBC team calls for more widespread use of COVID-19 rapid testing
A UBC run pilot study suggests COVID-19 rapid testing is effective in targeting asymptomatic patients. Lead Researcher Sabrina Wong discusses the scenarios in which the testing would be most effective.

Saskatchewan health officials reported an additional 196 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and one new death.

The death was reported in the Regina zone in the 80 and over age category.

Read more: SHA loosening restrictions for continuing care family presence, visitation in Regina

Of the new cases reported Saturday, Saskatoon reported the most with 67, followed by Regina with 26.

The seven-day average of new cases is 193 or 15.7 per 100,000.

Read more: COVID-19 cases in India hopefully stabilizing, as daily deaths stay near 4,000: officials

Throughout the province, 2,072 cases are considered active.

There are 144 people in hospital with coronavirus, including 26 in ICU. Regina has 12 patients in ICU and Saskatoon has 11.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan releases proposed COVID-19 immunization schedule' Saskatchewan releases proposed COVID-19 immunization schedule
Saskatchewan releases proposed COVID-19 immunization schedule – May 8, 2021

Health-care workers across the province administered 18,568 doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

Currently, anyone over 23 years old is eligible to receive a vaccine in the province’s age-based immunization program. Residents over 18 living in the Northern Saskatchewan Administrative District are eligible to get the vaccine.

Read more: COVID-19 rapid testing begins at 4 Regina Catholic schools

On Sunday, those aged 20 and older will be able to get the vaccine.

For a list of clinics administering the vaccine, see the Saskatchewan government’s website.

