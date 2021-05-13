COVID-19 rapid testing begins at 4 Regina Catholic schools

Send this page to someone via email

Rapid COVID-19 testing is available to students, their family members and staff at four Regina Catholic School Division high schools beginning Thursday.

RCSD announced the schools on Wednesday: Dr. Martin LeBoldus Catholic High School, Archbishop M.C. O’Neill Catholic High School, Miller Comprehensive Catholic High School and Michael A. Riffel Catholic High School.

Rapid antigen testing is being offered by third-party vendor, Nobel HSSE Ltd. (Nobel) and will take place from Monday to Friday from 3:30 to 8:30 p.m.

“Once routines and procedures are established, we will look to expand scheduling to include all our elementary schools,” the release said.

“All rapid testing is voluntary. The majority of our high school students fit into the category of mature/informed minors between the ages of 14 to 17 years old and can provide verbal consent.”

Guidelines are in place when determining rapid test eligibility. Students must:

be asymptomatic (do not have any symptoms of COVID-19).

have not had any contact with a known positive case of COVID-19.

have not had COVID-19 within the last 90 days. The screening test may pick up results from the previous infection.

RCSD said those with COVID-19 symptoms are not eligible for the program and are reminded to leave schools immediately and to self-isolate if they do have symptoms.

Regina Public Schools said it plans to start providing rapid testing in some of its schools soon and is expecting to make an announcement sometime next week.

“Although the plans are still being finalized, there will be provisions for employees who work in multiple locations, such as substitute teachers, educational assistants and itinerants,” RPS said in a statement to Global News Thursday.

“There will also be well-defined opportunities for high school and elementary students to be tested.”

Both school divisions are working with the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the Ministry of Education in their rapid testing plans.

