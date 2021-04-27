Regina public, Catholic school divisions resuming in-person learning based on SHA recommendations

Send this page to someone via email

The days of online learning are numbered for some students, with both the Regina public and Catholic school divisions announcing a return to in-class learning.

The boards will be making the switch on Monday as suggested by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

On Friday all teachers — no matter their age — will be eligible for vaccines and the Teachers Federation had been asking for a pause to in person learning until more of them had been vaccinated.

When asked why the division wouldn’t just wait until teachers are vaccinated before making the transition, the Catholic School Board says it could take weeks or months before they are all vaccinated.

The Regina School Division says it welcomes the decision, but that many of their older teachers may have already gotten their vaccines, making them feel more comfortable with their decision.

Both divisions also say COVID-19 protocols will be just as stringent as they were before students moved to remote learning.

When it comes to rapid testing, the boards say they are still waiting to receive more information from the province before the make any further announcements.

However, the switch to in-person learning is one that’s certainly been raising doubts among some parents.

“I have to say that I was shocked to hear that they are sending people back to school,” said Crystal Powell, a parent who has two children in Kindergarten.

“I know that they had mentioned that the number are trending down, however, the last four days they’ve gone up,” she added.

Powell goes on to say she’s just not ready to send her kids back to school yet.

“I would need to see the numbers actually trend down, like the active cases are higher yesterday than they were when they originally sent us home in march,” she stated.

Both boards say parents still have the option to keep their kids at home if they wish to do so, which is exactly what Powell plans to do.

