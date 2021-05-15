Thousands of Palestinian supporters demonstrate in Montreal against Israel’s military actions

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Several thousand Palestinian supporters marched in downtown Montreal on Saturday to denounce Israel’s recent military violence in the Palestinian territories this week.

The protest started at Lafontaine Park as crowds marched through the downtown streets, making their way to the Israeli consulate in Westmount Square.

READ MORE: Israeli military says it bombed home of top Hamas leader as violence in Gaza continues

Accompanied by riot police, people honked horns, waved Palestinian flags, chanted and held up pro-Palestine, anti-Israel signs that read “free Palestine,” “end the occupation,” “boycott Israel,” “stop killing Palestinian children,” and more.

View image in gallery mode People in Montreal attend a demonstration outside the Israel consulate on Saturday, May 15, 2021, to denounce Israel's military actions in the Palestinian territories. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. View image in gallery mode People in Montreal attend a demonstration outside the Israel consulate on Saturday, May 15, 2021, to denounce Israel's military actions in the Palestinian territories. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes View image in gallery mode People in Montreal attend a demonstration on Saturday, May 15, 2021, to denounce Israel's military actions in the Palestinian territories. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes View image in gallery mode People in Montreal attend a demonstration on Saturday, May 15, 2021, to denounce Israel's military actions in the Palestinian territories. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

“We have to make people know what’s going on there,” one demonstrator told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

This comes as the latest outburst of violence started in Jerusalem and spread across the region over the past week.

READ MORE: ‘Terrified for our children’: Palestinians flee as heavy fire continues near Gaza City

Since Monday night, Gaza’s ruling militant group Hamas has fired hundreds of rockets into Israel, which has pounded the Gaza Strip with strikes.

In Gaza, at least 145 people have been killed, including 41 children and 23 women; in Israel, eight people have been killed, including a man killed by a rocket that hit Ramat Gan, a suburb of Tel Aviv, on Saturday.

There were also widespread Palestinian protests Friday in the occupied West Bank, where Israeli forces shot and killed 11 people.

Similar demonstrations to Montreal’s were held in Paris, London, Brussels, Rome and Madrid on Saturday.

–with files from The Associated Press

Advertisement