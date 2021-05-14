Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
May 14 2021 10:02am
06:47

A closer look at what it will take to broker peace in the Middle East

International Crisis Group Program Director, Joost Hiltermann, talks about the conflict unfolding between Israel and Gaza, and the international efforts to bring it to an end.

