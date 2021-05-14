Global News Morning Toronto May 14 2021 10:02am 06:47 A closer look at what it will take to broker peace in the Middle East International Crisis Group Program Director, Joost Hiltermann, talks about the conflict unfolding between Israel and Gaza, and the international efforts to bring it to an end. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7862100/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7862100/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?