COVID-19: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on May 15

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Saturday:

Nearly 50 vaccination clinics operating in Toronto this weekend

Officials say nearly 50 vaccination clinics are operating in Toronto this weekend as the City, its health-care partners and pharmacies continue to work to get as many residents vaccinated as possible.

Included in this weekend’s efforts are a series of pop-up clinics that will be vaccinating nearly 20,000 people aged 18 and older.

Story continues below advertisement

To date, a total of 1,649,278 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the city.

ActiveTO road closures in place again this weekend

Road closures are in place again this weekend in Toronto for ActiveTO.

Story continues below advertisement

Affected roads include:

The eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard West between Windemere Avenue and Stadium Road

The eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard East between Leslie Street and Woodbine Avenue

Bayview Avenue between Front Street East and Rosedale Valley Road, and

River Street between Bayview and Spruce Street

The closures came into effect Saturday at 6 a.m. and will be in place until 9 p.m. Sunday.

ActiveTO was first introduced last year in a bid to give more opportunities for people to move around with safe distancing amid the pandemic on weekends and holidays.

Parts of major roads in Toronto are open for people to be active and safe today & tomorrow. Today at 6am until Sun. at 9pm, parts of Lake Shore West, East and Bayview Ave are closed to vehicles. More https://t.co/Y4n2zeb5yY #ActiveTO pic.twitter.com/wYx1iBIXaZ — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) May 15, 2021

Reopening Ontario outdoor recreational sites should focus on equity, access: advocates

Ontario golfers have been pushing the province to reopen courses forced to close while the province is under a stay-at-home order, but some observers say access to outdoor recreational facilities serving a wider population should be just as high on the agenda.

Story continues below advertisement

Doctors and recreational facility administrators say Canadians need access to affordable, inclusive and local ways to get outside and exercise, so long as health care professionals deem it safe.

2:29 Calls continue for Ontario government to lift CIOVID-19 restrictions on outdoor amenities Calls continue for Ontario government to lift CIOVID-19 restrictions on outdoor amenities

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported 2,584 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

Of those:

689 were in Toronto

584 were in Peel Region

252 were in York Region

157 were in Durham Region

91 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports nearly 2,600 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths

Ontario’s report of 2,584 COVID-19 cases on Saturday brings the total number of cases in the province to 507,117.

For comparison, 2,864 cases were reported last Saturday.

Twenty-four new deaths were also announced on May 15, bringing the provincial death toll to 8,455.

Provincial figures showed there are 1,546 people hospitalized with the virus (down by 36), with 785 in intensive care due to COVID-19 (up by eight), 560 of whom are on a ventilator (no change).

Story continues below advertisement

Record number of new vaccinations in Ontario

As of Friday evening, 6,925,232 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of a record 154,104 over 24 hours.

So far, 422,960 people in the province are considered to be fully vaccinated.

–With files from The Canadian Press

#TeamOntario hit a new daily record with 154,104 shots in arms yesterday! Over 6.9 million #COVIDVaccines have been administered in Ontario. Let’s keep going, Ontario. Find out if you’re eligible to book a vaccine appointment and #getyourshot: https://t.co/ud58wBxJdJ — Doug Ford (@fordnation) May 15, 2021

Advertisement