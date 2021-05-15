More COVID-19 testing sites added in Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

More COVID-19 testing sites are coming to Nova Scotia after the chief medical officer of health said he’s concerned with clusters of cases across the province.

During a briefing Friday, Dr. Robert Strang said there were clusters of cases in the Sydney and Bridgewater areas, as well as in the Annapolis Valley from Middleton to Kentville.

While the province’s central zone, which includes the Halifax region, has seen the most cases in the most recent wave of the pandemic — with 1,276 active cases, as of Saturday morning — case numbers have been creeping up in the other health zones too.

There are 128 active cases in the eastern health zone, 74 in the western health zone and 59 in the northern health zone.

Strang said there will be “broad testing” coming to the affected communities.

“This is not a Halifax-only issue. We need to all act like there’s potential for virus in any of our communities, no matter where we live in the province,” he said.

Friday night, the province’s health authority said it will offer additional testing in “some key areas of concern” over the next few days.

“Some areas of the province are showing multiple cases with an unknown source, particularly in the Sydney area, Bridgewater area and in the Annapolis Valley from New Minas to Kentville,” Nova Scotia Health said in a release. “Increased testing will help Public Health determine where the virus is, as well as, if and how it is spreading.”

The health authority said asymptomatic testing is one of the main tools that has helped limit COVID-19 spread in the province and is strongly encouraging people who live in all zones to get tested, regardless of if they’re in an area of concern.

The new testing sites are as follows:

Western zone

Acadia Festival Theatre at 504 Main St., Wolfville , from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. This site is by appointment only and appointments can be booked online or by calling 811. All tests that were booked for the Acadia University Club between May 15 and May 17 will now be done at the Acadia Festival Theatre.

, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. This site is by appointment only and appointments can be booked online or by calling 811. All tests that were booked for the Acadia University Club between May 15 and May 17 will now be done at the Acadia Festival Theatre. Berwick Fire Hall at 300 Commercial St., Berwick , from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. This site is by appointment only and appointments can be booked online or by calling 811.

, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. This site is by appointment only and appointments can be booked online or by calling 811. 210 Aberdeen Rd., Bridgewater, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. This site is by appointment only and appointments can be booked online or by calling 811.

Eastern zone

Membertou Education Centre at 11 Chief Ben Christmas Awti’j, Membertou , on Saturday, May 15 and Sunday, May 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This site takes both drop-ins and appointments. Appointments can be booked online or by calling 811. This testing site is available for people of all ages, for those who have symptoms, no symptoms, have travelled, have been to a potential exposure site and have been a close contact of a positive case. Gargle tests are available at this site for children and youth between the ages of four and 18.

, on Saturday, May 15 and Sunday, May 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This site takes both drop-ins and appointments. Appointments can be booked online or by calling 811. This testing site is available for people of all ages, for those who have symptoms, no symptoms, have travelled, have been to a potential exposure site and have been a close contact of a positive case. Gargle tests are available at this site for children and youth between the ages of four and 18. Centre 200 at 481 George St., Sydney , on Saturday, May 15 and Sunday, May 16, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is a rapid testing pop-up site and is drop-in only. It’s available for people who are 16 or older, asymptomatic and have a low potential exposure risk.

, on Saturday, May 15 and Sunday, May 16, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is a rapid testing pop-up site and is drop-in only. It’s available for people who are 16 or older, asymptomatic and have a low potential exposure risk. Grand Lake Road Fire Hall at 850 Grand Lake Rd., Sydney, starting Monday, May 17. This site will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This site will take both drop-ins and appointments. This testing site is available for people of all ages, for those who have symptoms, no symptoms, have travelled, have been to a potential exposure site, and have been a close contact of a positive case. Gargle tests are available at this site for children and youth between the ages of four and 18.

Northern zone

South Cumberland Community Care Centre at 50 Jenks Ave., Parrsboro, on May 19, 20 and 21 between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. This site is by appointment only and appointments will be made available to book on May 17. People can book an appointment online or by calling the South Cumberland Community Care Centre or Primary Health Care Clinic. This testing site is available for people of all ages, for those who have symptoms, no symptoms, have travelled, have been to a potential exposure site, and have been a close contact of a positive case. Gargle tests are available at this site for children and youth between the ages of four and 18.

Nova Scotia Health said more testing opportunities will be added as needed.

