Canada

More COVID-19 testing sites added in Nova Scotia

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted May 15, 2021 11:17 am
Click to play video: 'Love Letters to Lab Workers' Love Letters to Lab Workers
WATCH: A campaign is underway in Nova Scotia to show appreciation for the hundreds of lab workers who are currently processing on average 11,000 COVID-19 tests per day in the province.

More COVID-19 testing sites are coming to Nova Scotia after the chief medical officer of health said he’s concerned with clusters of cases across the province.

During a briefing Friday, Dr. Robert Strang said there were clusters of cases in the Sydney and Bridgewater areas, as well as in the Annapolis Valley from Middleton to Kentville.

While the province’s central zone, which includes the Halifax region, has seen the most cases in the most recent wave of the pandemic — with 1,276 active cases, as of Saturday morning — case numbers have been creeping up in the other health zones too.

Read more: COVID-19: Nova Scotia reports 117 new cases, one more death

There are 128 active cases in the eastern health zone, 74 in the western health zone and 59 in the northern health zone.

Strang said there will be “broad testing” coming to the affected communities.

“This is not a Halifax-only issue. We need to all act like there’s potential for virus in any of our communities, no matter where we live in the province,” he said.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Nova Scotia opens vaccine eligibility to 35+, looking at moving up timeline for 2nd dose appointments' COVID-19: Nova Scotia opens vaccine eligibility to 35+, looking at moving up timeline for 2nd dose appointments
COVID-19: Nova Scotia opens vaccine eligibility to 35+, looking at moving up timeline for 2nd dose appointments

Friday night, the province’s health authority said it will offer additional testing in “some key areas of concern” over the next few days.

“Some areas of the province are showing multiple cases with an unknown source, particularly in the Sydney area, Bridgewater area and in the Annapolis Valley from New Minas to Kentville,” Nova Scotia Health said in a release. “Increased testing will help Public Health determine where the virus is, as well as, if and how it is spreading.”

Trending Stories

The health authority said asymptomatic testing is one of the main tools that has helped limit COVID-19 spread in the province and is strongly encouraging people who live in all zones to get tested, regardless of if they’re in an area of concern.

The new testing sites are as follows:

Western zone

  • Acadia Festival Theatre at 504 Main St., Wolfville, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. This site is by appointment only and appointments can be booked online or by calling 811. All tests that were booked for the Acadia University Club between May 15 and May 17 will now be done at the Acadia Festival Theatre.
  • Berwick Fire Hall at 300 Commercial St., Berwick, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. This site is by appointment only and appointments can be booked online or by calling 811.
  • 210 Aberdeen Rd., Bridgewater, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. This site is by appointment only and appointments can be booked online or by calling 811.

Eastern zone

  • Membertou Education Centre at 11 Chief Ben Christmas Awti’j, Membertou, on Saturday, May 15 and Sunday, May 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This site takes both drop-ins and appointments. Appointments can be booked online or by calling 811. This testing site is available for people of all ages, for those who have symptoms, no symptoms, have travelled, have been to a potential exposure site and have been a close contact of a positive case. Gargle tests are available at this site for children and youth between the ages of four and 18.
  • Centre 200 at 481 George St., Sydney, on Saturday, May 15 and Sunday, May 16, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is a rapid testing pop-up site and is drop-in only. It’s available for people who are 16 or older, asymptomatic and have a low potential exposure risk.
  • Grand Lake Road Fire Hall at 850 Grand Lake Rd., Sydney, starting Monday, May 17. This site will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This site will take both drop-ins and appointments. This testing site is available for people of all ages, for those who have symptoms, no symptoms, have travelled, have been to a potential exposure site, and have been a close contact of a positive case. Gargle tests are available at this site for children and youth between the ages of four and 18.

Northern zone

  • South Cumberland Community Care Centre at 50 Jenks Ave., Parrsboro, on May 19, 20 and 21 between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. This site is by appointment only and appointments will be made available to book on May 17. People can book an appointment online or by calling the South Cumberland Community Care Centre or Primary Health Care Clinic. This testing site is available for people of all ages, for those who have symptoms, no symptoms, have travelled, have been to a potential exposure site, and have been a close contact of a positive case. Gargle tests are available at this site for children and youth between the ages of four and 18.

Nova Scotia Health said more testing opportunities will be added as needed.

