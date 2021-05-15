Teenager on mend following ATV crash near Binbrook, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say a teenager injured in an ATV crash last weekend is expected to make a full recovery.

The 13-year-old was riding in a field in the area of Highway 56 and Guyatt Road near Binbrook last Sunday when the ATV rolled over, pinning the teenager underneath the machine.

The teen was trapped for an extended period before being located by family members and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say they’ve finished their investigation and will not be laying any charges.

