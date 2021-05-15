Menu

Lifestyle

Teenager on mend following ATV crash near Binbrook, Ont.

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted May 15, 2021 9:24 am
Police are investigating reports .
Police are investigating reports . Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton police say a teenager injured in an ATV crash last weekend is expected to make a full recovery.

The 13-year-old was riding in a field in the area of Highway 56 and Guyatt Road near Binbrook last Sunday when the ATV rolled over, pinning the teenager underneath the machine.

Read more: ATV crash near Binbrook seriously injures teen

The teen was trapped for an extended period before being located by family members and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Trending Stories

Police say they’ve finished their investigation and will not be laying any charges.

Click to play video: 'ATV and motorcycle safety: How to be in control on the trails and roads' ATV and motorcycle safety: How to be in control on the trails and roads
ATV and motorcycle safety: How to be in control on the trails and roads – Apr 5, 2021
