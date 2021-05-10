Menu

Lifestyle

ATV crash near Binbrook seriously injures teen

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted May 10, 2021 12:40 pm
Hamilton Police say a 13 year old was seriously injured in an ATV crash near Binbrook on Sunday night. View image in full screen
Hamilton Police say a 13 year old was seriously injured in an ATV crash near Binbrook on Sunday night. Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton Police say a 13-year-old has been seriously injured in an ATV crash near Binbrook.

Investigators say the ATV rolled in a field near Highway 56 and Guyatt Road, just before 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say the teenager was trapped under the machine for an extended period before being found by family members.

The 13-year-old was transported by paramedics to McMaster Children’s Hospital and as of Monday afternoon, remains in serious but stable condition.

The Hamilton Police Collision Reconstruction Unit has taken charge of the investigation, and anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact the CRU at 905-546-4755.

