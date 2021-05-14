Menu

Canada

Remains of missing fisherman recovered at northern Saskatchewan lake

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted May 14, 2021 9:15 pm
RCMP said the remains recovered at Weyakwin Lake have been confirmed to be Matthew Hamm. View image in full screen
RCMP said the remains recovered at Weyakwin Lake have been confirmed to be Matthew Hamm. James Hamm / Supplied

The search for a fisherman missing for over seven months in northern Saskatchewan has ended.

Matthew Hamm, of Hague, Sask., was last seen on Sept. 23, 2020, on Weyakwin Lake. His family reported he had been out fishing but failed to return.

Read more: $100K reward offered in search for missing fisherman at northern Saskatchewan lake

Waskesiu RCMP received a call from Lloydminster Rescue Squad reporting they had recovered a body at the lake as part of a search on May 12.

Trending Stories

According to a press release on Friday, police said the remains had been confirmed via autopsy conducted by the Saskatchewan coroner’s service to Hamm.

Weyakwin Lake is approximately 265 km north of Saskatoon.

