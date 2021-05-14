Remains of missing fisherman recovered at northern Saskatchewan lake

Send this page to someone via email

The search for a fisherman missing for over seven months in northern Saskatchewan has ended.

Matthew Hamm, of Hague, Sask., was last seen on Sept. 23, 2020, on Weyakwin Lake. His family reported he had been out fishing but failed to return.

Waskesiu RCMP received a call from Lloydminster Rescue Squad reporting they had recovered a body at the lake as part of a search on May 12.

According to a press release on Friday, police said the remains had been confirmed via autopsy conducted by the Saskatchewan coroner’s service to Hamm.

Weyakwin Lake is approximately 265 km north of Saskatoon.

