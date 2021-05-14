Homicide investigators launch online portal to collect evidence from YVR murder

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators probing the slaying of a known gangster just steps outside the departure terminal at the Vancouver International Airport have launched an online portal to collect video evidence.

Karman Singh Grewal was gunned down at YVR around 3 p.m. Sunday.

His assailants fled the scene, shooting at — and striking — a pursuing police vehicle, before torching a maroon Honda Pilot in an alley in the 9700-block of Princess Drive in Surrey.

No suspects have been arrested.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team and Richmond RCMP are appealing for anyone with video shot at the departures terminal, around Sea Island Way and Garden City Road or the location the vehicle was dumped to submit it.

People with evidence to submit can do so here.

There have been 11 shootings in B.C.’s Lower Mainland in less than a month, nine of them deadly and many of them in public places, including shopping centre parking lots and outside restaurants.

The most recent act of deadly violence took place Thursday night, outside a crowded Cactus Club in Burnaby killing, Jaskeert Kalkat, a 23-year-old with known gang affiliations.

With files from the Canadian Press