Crime

Homicide investigators launch online portal to collect evidence from YVR murder

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 14, 2021 9:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Metro Vancouver gangland violence escalates to dangerous new levels' Metro Vancouver gangland violence escalates to dangerous new levels
WATCH: (May 10, 2021) Two deadly weekend shootings were a frightening escalation of the recent gang warfare, with one happening at Vancouver International Airport, and another sending an innocent victim to hospital. Emad Agahi reports.

Homicide investigators probing the slaying of a known gangster just steps outside the departure terminal at the Vancouver International Airport have launched an online portal to collect video evidence.

Karman Singh Grewal was gunned down at YVR around 3 p.m. Sunday.

Read more: Vancouver airport shooting victim was known target. Should police publicly identify high-risk gangsters?

His assailants fled the scene, shooting at — and striking — a pursuing police vehicle, before torching a maroon Honda Pilot in an alley in the 9700-block of Princess Drive in Surrey.

No suspects have been arrested.

Click to play video: 'Gang member identified as Metro Vancouver’s 11th shooting victim in one month' Gang member identified as Metro Vancouver’s 11th shooting victim in one month
Gang member identified as Metro Vancouver’s 11th shooting victim in one month

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team and Richmond RCMP are appealing for anyone with video shot at the departures terminal, around Sea Island Way and Garden City Road or the location the vehicle was dumped to submit it.

Trending Stories
People with evidence to submit can do so here.

Read more: Youth the key to long-term disruption of gangs, says B.C. cop

There have been 11 shootings in B.C.’s Lower Mainland in less than a month, nine of them deadly and many of them in public places, including shopping centre parking lots and outside restaurants.

The most recent act of deadly violence took place Thursday night, outside a crowded Cactus Club in Burnaby killing, Jaskeert Kalkat, a 23-year-old with known gang affiliations.

With files from the Canadian Press

