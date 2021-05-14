Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Lifestyle

New Shuswap not-for-profit Essie’s Place offers LGBTQ2 community support

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted May 14, 2021 9:13 pm
Daylene Fleming works from her computer at a place of worship. View image in full screen
Daylene Fleming works from her computer at a place of worship. Sydney Morton / Global News

A new not for profit is working to fill a much-needed gap in services for the LGBTQ2 community in the Shuswap.

“From coast to coast it became really clear to me that feeling unsafe as someone in our community is prevalent in most places,” said Jeanne Rokosh, founder of Essie’s Place.

“Feeling unsafe is everything, from the fear of losing one’s job because they find out you are gay or going out and [someone] spinning [their] tires out on the rainbow crosswalk.”
Story continues below advertisement

Rokosh decided to take steps toward creating a space where people can feel safe called Essie’s Place, named after her late partner that will be holding a few information sessions in a place of worship.

Read more: Community invests in LGBTQ2 teens with Kelowna program

“She [Essie] never felt safe in her life, there was a lot of complexity,” said Rokosh.

In honour of her memory, Rokosh is hoping to create and foster comfortable places for people of diverse genders and sexuality to be themselves.

Their first order of business is making sure that as many community members as possible fill out their anonymous and safe surveys to help the not-for-profit identify what supports are needed the most.

Read more: Emerging LGBTQ2 musicians highlighted in Kelowna, B.C., concert series

“We want to know do you find a safe space out here, who is your support group, are you finding that there are doctors who are supportive we just want to know what your quality of life is,” said Daylene Fleming, program coordinatior at Essie’s Place.

Fleming says the most requested resource right now from people she has spoken to is friendship.

Story continues below advertisement

“I have parents phoning me up saying, ‘Do you have anybody who my kid can be friends with? Because they have lost all their friends since coming out,'” said Fleming.

“All they are really asking if are they able to be my friends without being transphobic or homophobic, and that’s really not a big ask.”

To complete the survey or find out more information about Essie’s Place, visit www.essiesplace.ca.

Click to play video: 'Up and coming musicians highlighted in Okanagan online concert series' Up and coming musicians highlighted in Okanagan online concert series
Up and coming musicians highlighted in Okanagan online concert series – Jun 16, 2020
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Salmon Arm tagShuswap tagHelping hand tagCommunity Support tagonline survey tagSafe Space tagmarginalized community tagsupporting eachother tagEssie’s Place tagFist steps tagLGBTQIA2+ tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers