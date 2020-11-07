Okanagan producer named young entrepreneur of the year by Canada’s LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce

The founder and executive producer of an Okanagan production company was named by Canada’s LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce this week as its young entrepreneur of the year.

Dustyn Baulkham runs Kelowna-based Rebellious Unicorns Production Company, a broadcasting and media production business that was founded in 2017.

The award was presented Thursday at the chamber’s annual and virtual Black and White Gala.

The chamber of commerce says the award is given to the person or persons who best exemplify qualities of leadership, innovative thinking; potential for growth and commitment to both the LGBT2Q+ community and the broader community.

“I know it’s been a challenging year for all of us,” said Baulkham. “We need arts and entertainment to really keep us happy and keep our mental health in a good state.”

Baulkham added “a big shout out to our team at Rebellious Unicorns and unicorns.live who have been persevering through all the changes,” continued Baulkham. “I feel like the arts and entertainment community is really struggling and we’re trying everything we can to keep it alive.”

