Military head of Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout steps aside amid investigation

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin is stepping aside from his role as the head of Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout amid a military investigation into him.

Details are unclear at this time but the military announced the news in a statement late Friday evening.

“Today, Major-General Dany Fortin has left his assignment with the Public Health Agency of Canada, pending the results of a military investigation,” said a spokesperson for the Department of National Defence in a statement.

“Acting Chief of the Defence Staff, Lieutenant-General Eyre will be reviewing next steps with Major-General Fortin. We will have no further comment.”

Global News has confirmed the investigation is being conducted by the Canadian Forces National Investigation Unit, the specialized unit of military police that handles “serious and sensitive matters.”

The Canadian military is grappling with what experts call an institutional crisis amid investigations into allegations of sexual misconduct made against multiple current and former senior leaders.

It is not known whether the investigation into Fortin is related to similar allegations.

A spokesperson for the Department of National Defence said no details are being released because the investigation is ongoing.

Fortin was named as vice president of logistics and operations at the Public Health Agency of Canada in November 2020 and tasked with overseeing logistical planning for the vaccine rollout.

He also runs the National Operations Centre.

Prior to taking on the role, he was chief of staff at the Canadian Joint Operations Command and from November 2018 to the fall of 2019, he held command of the NATO mission in Iraq.

It is unclear who will replace him as military head of the vaccine rollout.