Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

COVID-19: Saskatoon Pride goes virtual again this year

By Anna McMillan Global News
Posted May 14, 2021 6:34 pm
People showed their pride online last year during the virtual parade. View image in full screen
People showed their pride online last year during the virtual parade. Saskatoon Pride

The COVID-19 pandemic can’t stop pride. For the second year in a row, Saskatoon Pride is taking its week-long celebration of the LGBTQ2 community online.

Pride week kicks off on June 12, with daily events including a virtual trivia night and drive-in movie. The celebration will wrap with a virtual parade on June 19.

Read more: Coronavirus: Saskatoon Pride parade moves online

“We really want to make sure that our community … feels like they still have a place to celebrate; they still have a place to be seen and be heard,” Saskatoon Pride co-chair Kasey Atcheynum said.

People can submit celebratory videos to Saskatoon Pride for the virtual parade, she said.

“[During the pandemic] it’s more important to just be there for our people and come together to say ‘Hey, we’re still here and we’re still queer,’ which is our theme for this year,” she said.
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Saskatoon woman receives RBC Breakout award for volunteer work in 2SLBGTQ+ community

While it’s still early yet, Atcheynum said organizers hope to celebrate in person next year.

“It would be really amazing to be able to get back and see each other in person again and dance in the streets,” she said.

“Next year could look completely different.”

Click to play video: 'Virtual pride in Saskatoon' Virtual pride in Saskatoon
Virtual pride in Saskatoon – Jun 12, 2020
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagSaskatchewan Coronavirus tagPride tagLGBTQ2 tagPride Parade tagLGBTQ2S tagSaskatoon Pride tagvirtual event tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers