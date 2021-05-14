COVID-19: Saskatoon Pride goes virtual again this year

Send this page to someone via email

The COVID-19 pandemic can’t stop pride. For the second year in a row, Saskatoon Pride is taking its week-long celebration of the LGBTQ2 community online.

Pride week kicks off on June 12, with daily events including a virtual trivia night and drive-in movie. The celebration will wrap with a virtual parade on June 19.

“We really want to make sure that our community … feels like they still have a place to celebrate; they still have a place to be seen and be heard,” Saskatoon Pride co-chair Kasey Atcheynum said.

People can submit celebratory videos to Saskatoon Pride for the virtual parade, she said.

“[During the pandemic] it’s more important to just be there for our people and come together to say ‘Hey, we’re still here and we’re still queer,’ which is our theme for this year,” she said.

While it’s still early yet, Atcheynum said organizers hope to celebrate in person next year.

“It would be really amazing to be able to get back and see each other in person again and dance in the streets,” she said.

“Next year could look completely different.”

