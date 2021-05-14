1 injured, dog rescued following 2 vehicle collision on North Monaghan Parkway

Send this page to someone via email

One driver was taken to hospital following a two vehicle collision in Cavan Monaghan Township on Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on North Monaghan Parkway near Elmdale Road just before 10 a.m.

Paramedics treated on driver at the scene before taking them to hospital for further treatment. A dog from the convertible was not hurt.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Late Friday afternoon, police said a 76-year-old man was charged with careless driving under the Highway Traffic Act.