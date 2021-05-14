Menu

Traffic

1 injured, dog rescued following 2 vehicle collision on North Monaghan Parkway

By The Staff Global News
Posted May 14, 2021 12:18 pm
Click to play video: '1 injured, dog rescued following 2 vehicle collision on North Monaghan Parkway' 1 injured, dog rescued following 2 vehicle collision on North Monaghan Parkway
One driver was taken to hospital following a two vehicle collision in Cavan Monaghan Township on Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on North Monaghan Parkway near Elmdale Road just before 10 a.m.

Read more: Peterborough man charged after minivan crashes into traffic light pole on Lansdowne Street: police

Paramedics treated on driver at the scene before taking them to hospital for further treatment. A dog from the convertible was not hurt.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Late Friday afternoon, police said a 76-year-old man was charged with careless driving under the Highway Traffic Act.

