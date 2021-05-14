Menu

Crime

Kingston, Ont., stabbing suspect faces murder charge for second victim

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted May 14, 2021 4:48 pm
A woman accused of stabbing a man on Thursday has also been charged following a suspected murder on Wednesday, Kingston police say.
A Kingston, Ont., woman arrested for a stabbing Thursday has now been charged with murder in relation to a second victim.

On Wednesday, around 3:30 a.m., Kingston police say they were called to the 200 block of Bath Road for a welfare check.

When they arrived, police say officers found 41-year-old Ryan Villeneuve dead in his home.

Following an investigation into the incident, police have charged 40-year-old Laura Judge with murder.

Judge was on the run and eventually arrested Thursday following a stabbing in the north end. She was charged with aggravated assault for the Thursday incident.

Judge has already had a bail hearing and is being held in custody for her next court date.

Police are asking anyone with information about the murder investigation to contact Det. Joel Fisher with Kingston police’s major crime unit at 613-549-4660 ext. 6338 or via email at jfisher@kingstonpolice.ca.

You can also contact Det. Sgt. Chad Parslow at 613-549-4660 ext. 6245 or via email at cparslow@kingstonpolice.ca.

To provide tips anonymously,  calling the Kingston police general line at 613-549-4660 ext. 0.

