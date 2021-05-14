COVID-19: Nearly half of all Ottawa adults vaccinated with 1 dose, OPH says

Send this page to someone via email

The latest figures from Ottawa’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout show 49 per cent of adults in the city have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Ottawa Public Health’s COVID-19 vaccination dashboard shows 415,758 people in the city have gotten a shot with just under 30,000 people now fully vaccinated with two doses.

More than 80 per cent of Ottawans aged 60 and older have received the vaccine, OPH’s dashboard shows, while 64.5 per cent of those aged 50-59 have been inoculated.

Some 39 per cent of Ottawans aged 40-49, who were previously eligible to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine via local pharmacies and were included in an expansion to the provincial booking system on Thursday, have also received at least a first dose of the vaccine.

Next week will see Ontario residents aged 30 and older become eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The remaining adults in the province will be able to book a vaccination appointment the week of May 24, while youth aged 12-17 will become eligible in the week of May 31.

Guidance released Friday from the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) shows that outdoor gatherings, patio dining and other loosened restrictions could begin this summer when 75 per cent of eligible populations receive one dose of the vaccine and 20 per cent have received a second.

Wondering when things might get back to normal? PHAC has just issued new guidelines laying all of that out. Indoor gatherings are only on the table when 75% of those eligible for vaccines are *fully* vaccinated. It'll be up to provinces in the end, though. Take a peek: pic.twitter.com/jzqVrvl8XV — Rachel Gilmore (@atRachelGilmore) May 14, 2021

Indoor gatherings would only return when 75 per cent of eligible Canadians have been fully vaccinated, PHAC said, though the final decision on lifting restrictions remains in the hands of the provinces.

COVID-19 levels in Ottawa held steady to close out the week, with OPH reporting 116 new coronavirus cases on Friday and one new death related to the virus.

Active COVID-19 cases remain just below the 1,200 mark as the city’s weekly coronavirus positivity rate ticked down to 6.5 per cent on Friday.

The number of Ottawa residents in hospital with the virus dropped to 71 with 22 patients still in the intensive care unit locally.

The number of ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa dropped to 24, down from 30 the day before.

