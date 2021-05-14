Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Barrie Transit COVID-19 outbreak declared over

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 14, 2021 12:12 pm
All buses are now running after some service was affected upon several drivers testing positive for the virus in April. View image in full screen
All buses are now running after some service was affected upon several drivers testing positive for the virus in April. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

The COVID-19 outbreak within Barrie Transit has been declared over by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, the city confirmed Friday morning.

All buses are now running after some service was affected upon nine drivers testing positive for the virus.

Read more: Some Barrie Transit service affected as COVID-19 outbreak expands

The workplace outbreak at Barrie Transit was declared on April 15 because of a potential link between two drivers who contracted COVID-19.

Barrie Transit has taken several precautions since the pandemic began to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, including installing plexiglass around the driver on buses, mandating masks and enforcing capacity limits.

The city says all buses are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized after service each day and also receive mid-day sanitization.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Ford government adjusts COVID-19 communications strategy' Ford government adjusts COVID-19 communications strategy
Ford government adjusts COVID-19 communications strategy
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagCOVID tagBarrie Transit tagBarrie Transit COVID tagBarrie Transit covid outbreak tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers