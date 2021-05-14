Barrie Transit COVID-19 outbreak declared over

Send this page to someone via email

The COVID-19 outbreak within Barrie Transit has been declared over by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, the city confirmed Friday morning.

All buses are now running after some service was affected upon nine drivers testing positive for the virus.

The workplace outbreak at Barrie Transit was declared on April 15 because of a potential link between two drivers who contracted COVID-19.

Barrie Transit has taken several precautions since the pandemic began to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, including installing plexiglass around the driver on buses, mandating masks and enforcing capacity limits.

The city says all buses are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized after service each day and also receive mid-day sanitization.

Story continues below advertisement

4:03 Ford government adjusts COVID-19 communications strategy Ford government adjusts COVID-19 communications strategy