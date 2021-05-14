Menu

Health

COVID-19: Young people give shot in arm as Quebec sets new vaccination record

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted May 14, 2021 9:30 am
Bertrand Legane, 30, receives a dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, Thursday, May 13, 2021 in Montreal. View image in full screen
Bertrand Legane, 30, receives a dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, Thursday, May 13, 2021 in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebec has set another pandemic record by administering 110,000 shots of the COVID-19 vaccine in a single day.

Health Minister Christian Dubé took to social media Friday to announce the news, saying that the so-called “youth week” has been successful.

At least 50 per cent of Quebecers who are between the ages of 25 and 29 have either received their first dose or booked their appointment, he said.

The immunization campaign is now officially open to anyone 18 and older. Dubé called on them to register for their first shot.

READ MORE: Quebec to no longer administer AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as first dose

“Thank you for making a difference,” he said.

Quebec has so far administered more than four million shots of the novel coronavirus vaccine. The majority of those vaccinations have been first doses.

The province is also in the process of giving a booster shot to those who live in private seniors’ residences.

It has hit pause on offering the AstraZeneca vaccine as a first dose. It is latest province to change how it administers that vacc amid concerns about a rare blood-clotting condition

The government’s goal is to offer a first dose to any adult who wants one by June 24.

Click to play video: 'Quebec bumps up booster COVID-19 shot for adults undergoing dialysis, cancer treatments' Quebec bumps up booster COVID-19 shot for adults undergoing dialysis, cancer treatments
Quebec bumps up booster COVID-19 shot for adults undergoing dialysis, cancer treatments

With files from The Canadian Press

