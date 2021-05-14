2 incidents involving transports force closure of westbound lanes near Kingston

Send this page to someone via email

Two incidents involving transport trucks along Highway 401 forced the closure of westbound lanes between Kingston and Odessa on Friday morning, according to OPP.

Emergency crews were first called to the highway between County Road 38 and County Road 6 due to a tractor-trailer fire early Friday.

The westbound lanes were reduced to one lane just before 2 a.m. after a transport hauling cars went up in flames.

Loyalist Township firefighters say they have since left the highway but OPP remain on scene.

Emergency crews were once again called to a crash on the highway involving two transports and a car just before Wilton Road before 7 a.m. on Friday.

Emergency workers said they need to free at least one person who was trapped in a vehicle.

The westbound lanes of Highway 401 are currently closed at County Road 38 and Gardiners Road. A detour is in place. OPP said they expected the closure to last up to 6 hours on Friday morning.