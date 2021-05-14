Nova Scotia to provide COVID-19 update Friday as vaccines open for people 35+

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, are set to provide an update on COVID-19 on Friday.

The update is scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. AT. It will be livestreamed on this page. The update was originally scheduled for 1 p.m., but was changed again about an hour before.

On Thursday, Nova Scotia reported 110 new cases of COVID-19, including eight in a non-COVID unit at the Halifax Infirmary site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre.

“As a precaution, Nova Scotia Health Authority is testing staff and doctors who have worked in the unit,” the province said in a press release.

Vaccine appointments for people aged 35+

The province opened up vaccine appointments for Nova Scotians aged 35 to 39 Friday morning, though the change wasn’t formally announced in a news release until almost noon.

People in that age range can book an appointment for a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine online or by calling 1-833-797-7772.

As of Thursday, the province had administered 400,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. About 37.5 per cent of Nova Scotians have had one or more doses of the vaccine, as of May 12.

Property tax rebate program for businesses expands

The province announced Friday that more businesses are now eligible for the Small Business Real Property Tax Rebate Program, which opened for applications today.

Live performing arts organizations and independent retailers with a physical location, like bookstores and clothing stores, are now eligible to apply for the program, which provides eligible businesses a one-time rebate of a portion of their paid property taxes.

“We have been consulting with the business community and listening to their concerns. The changes that we are announcing today are one way we are responding to that feedback,” said Labi Kousoulis, minister of Inclusive Economic Growth, in a release.

“We will continue to engage with our local businesses and work with our federal partners to support those in need.”

Eligible businesses can choose a rebate of $1,000, or 50 per cent of the commercial real property taxes paid for the final six months of the 2020-21 tax year.

The eligibility change is estimated to cost the province $4 million, bringing the total cost of the program to $11 million.

The program was previously open only to fitness establishments, hair salons, spas, nail salons, body art establishments and bars and restaurants.

