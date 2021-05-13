COVID-19: Nova Scotia reports 110 new cases, including 8 at Halifax Infirmary

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported 110 new cases of COVID-19 and 155 recoveries on Thursday.

There are 83 cases in Central Zone, 12 in Eastern Zone, nine in Western Zone and six in Northern Zone.

The province said eight patients in a non-COVID unit at the Halifax Infirmary site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre have been identified as positive for COVID-19. They have been transferred to a COVID-19 unit.

The other patients in the non-COVID unit have tested negative and are being closely monitored.

“As a precaution, Nova Scotia Health Authority is testing staff and doctors who have worked in the unit,” the province said in a press release.

As of Thursday, Nova Scotia has 1,572 active cases of COVID-19. There are 85 people in hospital, including 15 in ICU.

Vaccine rollouts

The province announced that they’ve reached 400,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in arms as of Thursday.

That’s a doubling of the amount of vaccinations in less than a month, after announcing 200,000 doses administered on April 16.

Since then, the age groups for vaccine eligibility have been lowered five times.

“We have seen a rapid expansion of our COVID-19 vaccination program across the province over a few short weeks. We are now closer than ever to providing everyone who is able to receive the vaccine a first dose by the end of June,” said Premier Iain Rankin in a statement.

As of end of day May 12, about 37.5 per cent of Nova Scotians have had one or more doses of the vaccine.

The province has also reached vaccine coverage rates of more than 80 per cent in people aged 60 and older.

New travel application process

Starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, the province announced that permanent Nova Scotia residents and people travelling for essential reasons must apply to enter the province.

This application process means travellers will be certain before they leave that they are able to enter the province.

Premier Iain Rankin said people who meet the province’s criteria to enter Nova Scotia will have no problem getting through the approval process.

People will apply through the established Nova Scotia Safe Check-in. They should apply about a week before they intend to travel.

Applications will only be considered for permanent residents of Nova Scotia and people travelling for essential reasons, the province said.

This approval does not change the province’s 14-day self-isolation requirement.

As of May 12, 402,733 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 38,421 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Since April 1, there have been 2,665 positive COVID-19 cases and five deaths. Cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. There are 1,088 resolved cases. Cumulative cases may change as data is updated in Panorama.