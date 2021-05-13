Penticton’s mayor supports opening of abstinence-based addictions recovery house

Send this page to someone via email

The mayor of Penticton, B.C., said opening a new, seven-bed abstinence-based addictions recovery house is “the best thing that’s ever happened” to the city.

John Vassilaki participated in a tour of the men’s recovery home at 101 Edna Avenue with other local dignitaries and the media on Thursday.

“I think it’s probably the best thing that ever happened to Penticton,” Vassilaki said.

“This is the third location that Discovery House has and, with the way management is presenting it to the public, it’s wonderful.”

The “sober living” house offers beds to those who have completed primary treatment at Discovery House on Winnipeg Street and have maintained their sobriety for at least one year.

The facility is operated by the Penticton Recovery Resource Society and is funded largely by donations.

“I know there is a lot of fear around treating people with addictions. We’ve had a lot of success in the neighbourhoods we’ve been in before and it’s going to be the same,” said Jerome Abraham, the society’s executive director.

“The health authorities in the province have really tried to address the acute needs, like getting naloxone and clean supplies out and educating people about not using alone and also providing low-barrier, shelter-type accommodations, but the next step is the treatment portion,” Abraham said.

Penticton city council has long called on the provincial government to invest in more treatment and recovery beds.

City hall has been sharply critical of BC Housing’s efforts to build additional low-barrier shelters and supportive housing facilities in Penticton.

“I only hope that BC Housing is paying attention to what they are doing and go to the same model,” Vassilaki said.

On Wednesday, Vassilaki issued an open letter to B.C. Premier John Horgan, asking him to intervene in a dispute with Housing Minister David Eby over the operation of a downtown emergency shelter.

The province invoked paramountcy powers to keep the shelter open indefinitely, despite the objection of the city.

The city paid for an ad in Victoria’s Times-Colonist newspaper to challenge Horgan on his home turf.

“The reason we took this step was to get the attention of the premier of the province,” Vassilaki said.

“Up to this point, we haven’t heard very much from him and he hasn’t done very much to help the situation at all. So the only way to get across to him was to put an open letter in the Times-Colonist because that is where he is at most of the time and we are sure he is going to see it and pay attention to what we have to say.”

Formerly addicted to opioids and crystal meth, client Matt Jones said he struggled to get clean while living in a homeless shelter where drug use was prevalent.

“There’s only one way to stop using drugs, and that’s to stop using drugs,” Jones said.

“The harm reduction thing has never worked for me in the past. I found myself abusing whatever harm reduction I’m given and it keeps me trapped in a mentality of using and escaping. It is an addictive behaviour.”

He credits the abstinence-based model of addiction recovery for giving him a second chance.

“It’s a safe environment for the transition into the next stage of life.”