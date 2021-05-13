Menu

Crime

Guelph man accused of 2 anti-Asian attacks released on bail

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 13, 2021 4:12 pm
Click to play video: 'New study shows extent of anti-Asian racism in Canada' New study shows extent of anti-Asian racism in Canada
WATCH: The Chinese Canadian National Council has tallied 643 complaints on its online platforms of anti-Asian harassment during the pandemic, with incidents ranging from verbal harassment to spitting and coughing. Kamil Karamali reports – Mar 23, 2021

A Guelph, Ont., man accused of two anti-Asian attacks in the city this year has been released on bail, just two days after his latest arrest.

Mahdi Hossaini, 21, was taken into custody on Tuesday after allegedly spitting at an Asian couple at a south end park.

Read more: Guelph man arrested again in another anti-Asian attack, police say

Guelph police said a man approached the couple and began ranting. He then allegedly spit a number of times towards the couple but did not strike them, police said.

“He told police he is upset at Asian people because they brought the COVID-19 virus to Canada,” police said in a news release.

Hosseini was charged with assault and criminal harassment.

Click to play video: 'Canadians must stand up against anti-Asian racism: minister' Canadians must stand up against anti-Asian racism: minister
Canadians must stand up against anti-Asian racism: minister – Apr 4, 2021

He’s already facing charges of criminal harassment and causing a disturbance in connection with a verbal assault on March 28.

He allegedly approached a woman of Filipino origin walking her dog and began yelling racial slurs, blaming Asians for COVID-19.

Read more: Anti-Asian racism in Canada more ‘frequent’ as report tallies hundreds of attacks during pandemic

None of the charges against Hosseini have been contested in court.

During a bail hearing on Thursday, Hosseini was released on several conditions and is due back for another appearance in June.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
