Guelph man accused of 2 anti-Asian attacks released on bail

A Guelph, Ont., man accused of two anti-Asian attacks in the city this year has been released on bail, just two days after his latest arrest.

Mahdi Hossaini, 21, was taken into custody on Tuesday after allegedly spitting at an Asian couple at a south end park.

Guelph police said a man approached the couple and began ranting. He then allegedly spit a number of times towards the couple but did not strike them, police said.

“He told police he is upset at Asian people because they brought the COVID-19 virus to Canada,” police said in a news release.

Hosseini was charged with assault and criminal harassment.

He’s already facing charges of criminal harassment and causing a disturbance in connection with a verbal assault on March 28.

He allegedly approached a woman of Filipino origin walking her dog and began yelling racial slurs, blaming Asians for COVID-19.

None of the charges against Hosseini have been contested in court.

During a bail hearing on Thursday, Hosseini was released on several conditions and is due back for another appearance in June.