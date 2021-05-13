Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Neighbourhood-level COVID-19 data shows some Okanagan hot spots cooling off

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted May 13, 2021 3:27 pm
Interior Health has been prioritizing vaccines for Summerland, Golden or Kelowna's Rutland neighbourhood, which were all deemed high transmission areas. View image in full screen
Interior Health has been prioritizing vaccines for Summerland, Golden or Kelowna's Rutland neighbourhood, which were all deemed high transmission areas. Jules Knox / Global News

More detailed neighbourhood-level COVID-19 data, released by the province on Wednesday, is giving the public more insight into the geography of the pandemic.

The data from May 4 to 10 shows some Okanagan hot spots are cooling off.

Read more: Summerland chamber boss says community remains vigilant amid high COVID-19 infection rate

The week before, both Rutland and Summerland had an average daily case rate between 20 and 40 per 100,000 people.

The most recent figures show in Summerland that’s dropped dramatically to an average daily case rate between 0.1 and 5 per 100,000. In Rutland, the average number of daily cases was down to between 10 and 20 per 100,000.

Average daily case rate per 100,000 population for May 4 – 10, 2021.
Average daily case rate per 100,000 population for May 4 – 10, 2021. BC Centre for Disease Control

However, Rutland still had a test positivity rate of above 10 per cent last week and a lower rate of first dose vaccination amongst adults than much of the rest of the Okanagan.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
COVID-19 test positivity rate May 4 – 10, 2021.
COVID-19 test positivity rate May 4 – 10, 2021. BC Centre for Disease Control

Both Rutland and Summerland were prioritized for vaccines after Interior Health deemed them high-transmission neighbourhoods.

Any adult living in either community is eligible to book a vaccine.

Click to play video: 'B.C’s race to vaccinate those in COVID hot spots' B.C’s race to vaccinate those in COVID hot spots
B.C’s race to vaccinate those in COVID hot spots

While average case rates in some Okanagan communities dropped, other areas saw an uptick in cases including parts of Kelowna and Lake Country.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: B.C. health officials defend COVID-19 transparency, pledge to release more data

The province is releasing the additional data after the Vancouver Sun published a document showing the B.C. Centre for Disease Control had compiled much more detailed data than the province was putting out publically.

–With files from Simon Little, John Hua and Shelby Thom

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagInterior Health tagsummerland tagRutland tagOkanagan News tagBC Centre for Disease Control tagCOVID-19 Data tagOkanagan COVID-19 Data tagOkanagan COVID-19 Rates tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers