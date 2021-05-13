Neighbourhood-level COVID-19 data shows some Okanagan hot spots cooling off

Send this page to someone via email

More detailed neighbourhood-level COVID-19 data, released by the province on Wednesday, is giving the public more insight into the geography of the pandemic.

The data from May 4 to 10 shows some Okanagan hot spots are cooling off.

The week before, both Rutland and Summerland had an average daily case rate between 20 and 40 per 100,000 people.

The most recent figures show in Summerland that’s dropped dramatically to an average daily case rate between 0.1 and 5 per 100,000. In Rutland, the average number of daily cases was down to between 10 and 20 per 100,000.

Average daily case rate per 100,000 population for May 4 – 10, 2021. BC Centre for Disease Control

However, Rutland still had a test positivity rate of above 10 per cent last week and a lower rate of first dose vaccination amongst adults than much of the rest of the Okanagan.

COVID-19 test positivity rate May 4 – 10, 2021. BC Centre for Disease Control

Both Rutland and Summerland were prioritized for vaccines after Interior Health deemed them high-transmission neighbourhoods.

Any adult living in either community is eligible to book a vaccine.

While average case rates in some Okanagan communities dropped, other areas saw an uptick in cases including parts of Kelowna and Lake Country.

The province is releasing the additional data after the Vancouver Sun published a document showing the B.C. Centre for Disease Control had compiled much more detailed data than the province was putting out publically.

–With files from Simon Little, John Hua and Shelby Thom