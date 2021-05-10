Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Summerland chamber boss says community remains vigilant amid high COVID-19 infection rate

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted May 10, 2021 3:02 pm
Green and blue coronavirus cells under magnification intertwined with DNA cell structure. View image in full screen
Green and blue coronavirus cells under magnification intertwined with DNA cell structure.

The president of the Summerland Chamber of Commerce says residents and businesses have remained vigilant in practicing safety protocols, as the community grapples with one of the worst COVID-19 infection rates in the B.C. Interior.

“It’s a concern, but as the provincial government ramps up testing, you’re going to get more results,” said Ron Kubek.

On Friday, the Interior Health Authority announced Summerland was one of three “high-transmission” communities in its region, the others being the Rutland neighbourhood of Kelowna and Golden in southeastern B.C.

Read more: People aged 30+ living in Summerland, Rutland eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Immunizations are being accelerated for people aged 30+ in those communities. Elsewhere in the province, the age-based rollout is at 40+.

Geographic distribution of COVID-19 by Community Health Services Area. View image in full screen
Geographic distribution of COVID-19 by Community Health Services Area. Courtesy: BCCDC/Vancouver Sun

Kubek said small businesses are adapting to changing health protocols and restaurants are expanding patio space to accommodate additional customers outdoors.

Story continues below advertisement

“Businesses in Summerland are adapting to the ever-changing rules from the government and the residents of Summerland are also adapting and doing the best job they can.”

Click to play video: 'New information on COVID-19 pandemic from BC Centre for Disease Control' New information on COVID-19 pandemic from BC Centre for Disease Control
New information on COVID-19 pandemic from BC Centre for Disease Control

The latest data from the BC Centre for Disease Control shows 28 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Summerland identified between April 25 to May 1.

Trending Stories

More specific community-based data was revealed last week through documents leaked to the Vancouver Sun.

Average daily rate of new cases per 100,000 population by local health area, Apr. 23- Apr. 29, 2021. View image in full screen
Average daily rate of new cases per 100,000 population by local health area, Apr. 23- Apr. 29, 2021. Courtesy: BCCDC/Vancouver Sun

Community health services area data shows Summerland had one of the worst infection rates in the Interior for the week of April 23-29.

Story continues below advertisement

The district recorded 20.1 to 40 daily new cases per 100,000 population that week.

Read more: Coronavirus: Okanagan business bans people vaccinated against COVID-19 from entering

Other South Okanagan communities were in the 10.1-20 range, while the central Okanagan had a lower average daily rate of 5.1-10 new cases a day per 100,000 population.

The case rate is comparable to larger urban centres struggling with high infection rates, such as Surrey, Delta and Abbotsford.

Summerland’s test-positivity rate was also much higher than surrounding communities, at 10.1 to 20 per cent.

Click to play video: '23 residents at Kelowna care home test positive COVID-19 despite 97 per cent receiving 1st vaccine dose' 23 residents at Kelowna care home test positive COVID-19 despite 97 per cent receiving 1st vaccine dose
23 residents at Kelowna care home test positive COVID-19 despite 97 per cent receiving 1st vaccine dose

Kubek cautioned the numbers must be put into context, as Summerland has a population of only 11,000 year-round residents.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s important that we take a look at all the numbers and not just say, ‘Oh, Summerland is rapidly doing this.’ Well, when you only have 11,000 people, a few cases is a huge percentage.”

Dr. Albert de Villiers, Interior Health’s chief medical health officer, said communities were targeted for expanded vaccination age eligibility due to low immunization rates and high infection rates.

Read more: COVID-19: Okanagan sees slight increase in confirmed cases from week prior

“We are still in the planning stages as to how exactly we are going to roll it out,” de Villiers said of the focus on Summerland, Rutland and Golden.

“Some of the options are we can add extra clinic appointments to our current clinics, also working with the pharmacy association to see if we can get some of the pharmacies in Rutland up and running as well to give people the AstraZeneca vaccine,” he said.

Kubek points to big-box retailers and grocery stores and young people congregating at schools and skate parks as possible drivers of the virus in Summerland.

“Our businesses have not taken a cavalier attitude,” he said. “There is no lackadaisical attitude.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagbc coronavirus tagcovid-19 bc tagsummerland tagSummerland COVID-19 tagSummerland COVID tagSummerland COVID-19 cases tagSummerland high-transmission tagSummerland vaccinations tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers