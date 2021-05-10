Summerland chamber boss says community remains vigilant amid high COVID-19 infection rate

Send this page to someone via email

The president of the Summerland Chamber of Commerce says residents and businesses have remained vigilant in practicing safety protocols, as the community grapples with one of the worst COVID-19 infection rates in the B.C. Interior.

“It’s a concern, but as the provincial government ramps up testing, you’re going to get more results,” said Ron Kubek.

On Friday, the Interior Health Authority announced Summerland was one of three “high-transmission” communities in its region, the others being the Rutland neighbourhood of Kelowna and Golden in southeastern B.C.

Immunizations are being accelerated for people aged 30+ in those communities. Elsewhere in the province, the age-based rollout is at 40+.

View image in full screen Geographic distribution of COVID-19 by Community Health Services Area. Courtesy: BCCDC/Vancouver Sun

Kubek said small businesses are adapting to changing health protocols and restaurants are expanding patio space to accommodate additional customers outdoors.

“Businesses in Summerland are adapting to the ever-changing rules from the government and the residents of Summerland are also adapting and doing the best job they can.”

The latest data from the BC Centre for Disease Control shows 28 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Summerland identified between April 25 to May 1.

More specific community-based data was revealed last week through documents leaked to the Vancouver Sun.

View image in full screen Average daily rate of new cases per 100,000 population by local health area, Apr. 23- Apr. 29, 2021. Courtesy: BCCDC/Vancouver Sun

Community health services area data shows Summerland had one of the worst infection rates in the Interior for the week of April 23-29.

The district recorded 20.1 to 40 daily new cases per 100,000 population that week.

Other South Okanagan communities were in the 10.1-20 range, while the central Okanagan had a lower average daily rate of 5.1-10 new cases a day per 100,000 population.

The case rate is comparable to larger urban centres struggling with high infection rates, such as Surrey, Delta and Abbotsford.

Summerland’s test-positivity rate was also much higher than surrounding communities, at 10.1 to 20 per cent.

Kubek cautioned the numbers must be put into context, as Summerland has a population of only 11,000 year-round residents.

“It’s important that we take a look at all the numbers and not just say, ‘Oh, Summerland is rapidly doing this.’ Well, when you only have 11,000 people, a few cases is a huge percentage.”

Dr. Albert de Villiers, Interior Health’s chief medical health officer, said communities were targeted for expanded vaccination age eligibility due to low immunization rates and high infection rates.

“We are still in the planning stages as to how exactly we are going to roll it out,” de Villiers said of the focus on Summerland, Rutland and Golden.

“Some of the options are we can add extra clinic appointments to our current clinics, also working with the pharmacy association to see if we can get some of the pharmacies in Rutland up and running as well to give people the AstraZeneca vaccine,” he said.

Kubek points to big-box retailers and grocery stores and young people congregating at schools and skate parks as possible drivers of the virus in Summerland.

“Our businesses have not taken a cavalier attitude,” he said. “There is no lackadaisical attitude.”