COVID-19: Okanagan sees slight increase in confirmed cases from week prior

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Okanagan for the last week of April grew slightly from the week prior, according to provincial data.
Statistics from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control show that for the week of April 23-29, there were 351 confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout the Okanagan health zone.
That’s up from 321 cases from April 16-22, but it’s also a significant decrease from April 9-15, when there were 414 cases.
Broken down on a smaller scale, the Central Okanagan, as usual, had the highest cases. From April 18-24, there were 215 reported cases, a decrease from 242 cases between April 11-17.
Vernon had 36 cases during that same time span, while Penticton had 30. Enderby (1), Armstrong (8), Summerland (12), South Okanagan (6), Princeton (2) and Keremeos (2) had considerably fewer cases.
On Friday, the BC CDC reported 92 cases for the Interior Health region, adding there were 644 active cases, including 19 in critical care.
To date, the region has had 10,969 confirmed cases, with 10,192 having recovered, along with 131 deaths.
Below are the weekly case totals for the Okanagan since late October:
- Oct. 30 to Nov. 12: 144 cases
- Nov. 13-26: 420 cases
- Nov. 20 to Dec. 3: 597 cases
- Dec. 4-10: 371 cases
- Dec. 11-17: 375 cases
- Dec. 18-24: 290 cases
- Dec. 25-31: 210 cases
- Jan. 1-7: 303 cases
- Jan. 8-14: 222 cases
- Jan. 15-21: 173 cases
- Jan. 22-28: 152 cases
- Jan. 29 to Feb. 4: 150 cases
- Feb. 5-11: 90 cases
- Feb. 12-18: 71
- Feb. 19-25: 75 cases
- Feb. 26 – March 4: 69 cases
- March 5-11: 125 cases
- March 12-18: 111 cases
- March 18-24: 154 cases
- March 24-30: 223 cases
- April 2-8: 393 cases
- April 9-15: 414 cases
- April 16-22: 321 cases
- April 23-29: 351 cases
Number of cases per major region, from Jan. 1, 2020, to April 29, 2021:
Note: Prior cases from Jan. 1, 2020, to April 22, 2021, in brackets
- Okanagan: 6,436 cases (6,105)
- Thompson-Cariboo-Shuswap: 3,372 cases (3,286)
- East Kootenay: 754 cases (694)
- Kootenay Boundary: 407 cases (373)
Number of cases per major region from April 23-29, 2021:
Note: Prior cases from April 16-22, 2021, in brackets
- Okanagan: 351 cases (321)
- Thompson-Cariboo-Shuswap: 94 cases (96)
- East Kootenay: 67 cases (88)
- Kootenay Boundary: 34 cases (57)
Number of cases per subregion or local health authority, from January 2020 to March 2021:
Note: Prior cases from January 2020 to February 2021 in brackets:
- Central Okanagan: 3,442 (2,959)
- Kamloops: 1,496 (1,246)
- Vernon: 695 (605)
- Cariboo / Chilcotin: 470 (459)
- Penticton: 318 (270)
- Salmon Arm: 281 (243)
- South Okanagan: 276 (251)
- Revelstoke: 253 (211)
- Merritt: 242 (191)
- Fernie: 183 (155)
- 100 Mile House: 105 (102)
- Cranbrook: 104 (83)
- Nelson: 87 (72)
- Golden: 68 (60)
- Kettle Valley: 68 (63)
- Enderby: 67 (53)
- Summerland: 66 (65)
- Armstrong: 62 (52)
- Windermere: 55 (34)
- South Cariboo: 34 (28)
- Creston: 33 (22)
- Trail: 31 (21)
- Lillooet: 24 (22)
- Castlegar: 23 (19)
- Keremeos: 22 (18)
- Kimberley: 22 (19)
- Grand Forks: 19 (13)
- North Thompson: 11 (9)
- Kootenay Lake: 5 (5)
- Princeton: 5 (5)
- Arrow Lakes: 3 (3)
Number of cases per subregion or local health authority, from April 18-24, 2021:
Note: Prior cases from April 11-17, 2021, in brackets
- Central Okanagan: 215 (242)
- Kamloops: 46 (44)
- Vernon: 36 (41)
- Penticton: 30 (28)
- Salmon Arm: 20 (13)
- Nelson: 19 (20)
- Cranbrook: 18 (15)
- Golden: 15 (3)
- Fernie: 13 (4)
- Trail: 13 (12)
- Summerland: 12 (6)
- Armstrong: 8 (2)
- Creston: 8 (1)
- Grand Forks: 8 (3)
- Kimberley: 7 (17)
- Revelstoke: 7 (11)
- South Okanagan: 6 (21)
- Arrow Lakes: 5 (0)
- Castlegar: 5 (4)
- Windermere: 4 (14)
- Merritt: 3 (7)
- Keremeos: 2 (0)
- Princeton: 2 (0)
- 100 Mile House: 1 (0)
- Cariboo-Chilcotin: 1 (7)
- Enderby: 1 (6)
- Kootenay Lake: 1 (1)
- Kettle Valley: 0 (1)
- Lillooet: 0 (0)
- North Thompson: 0 (0)
- South Cariboo: 0 (2)
To view the B.C. Centre of Disease Control’s coronavirus statistics, visit their website.
