Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

B.C. reports 740 new COVID-19 cases, fewest since late March

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 30, 2021 6:56 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. reports 740 new COVID-19 cases, four additional deaths' B.C. reports 740 new COVID-19 cases, four additional deaths
B.C. health officials release a written statement with the daily COVID-19 numbers for Friday, April 30 over the previous 24-hours. Legislative Bureau Chief Keith Baldrey has analysis and why today's numbers are encouraging.

The number of daily new COVID-19 cases reported in British Columbia continued to drop Friday, falling to 740 — the lowest it’s been since late March.

It brought the seven-day rolling average of new cases down to 740; the last time either metric was this low was March 24.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, officials reported another four COVID-19 deaths.

Read more: ‘How tragic, how fast, how indiscriminate’: Healthy B.C. father, 46, dies of COVID-19 at home

Click to play video: 'Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth on enforcement of B.C. COVID-19 travel restrictions' Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth on enforcement of B.C. COVID-19 travel restrictions
Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth on enforcement of B.C. COVID-19 travel restrictions

Active cases also fell again to 7,886, while another 11,727 people were isolating due to possible exposure.

Trending Stories

Of the new cases, 163 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 431 were in the Fraser Health region, 32 were in the Island Health region, 92 were in the Interior Health region and 22 were in the Northern Health region.

Hospitalization rates remained stable, with 511 patients in hospital, 174 of them in critical or intensive care.

Story continues below advertisement

Nearly 1.7 million people, about one in three British Columbians, have now had a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Earlier Friday, the province announced it would begin booking vaccinations for people aged  50 and over next week.

Since the pandemic began, B.C. has recorded 129,482 cases of COVID-19, while 1,581 people have died.

Click to play video: 'B.C. woman tells heart-wrenching story of losing her young husband to COVID-19' B.C. woman tells heart-wrenching story of losing her young husband to COVID-19
B.C. woman tells heart-wrenching story of losing her young husband to COVID-19
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscovid-19 newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaCOVIDbc coronavirusvaccine rolloutbc covidBc Vaccine

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers