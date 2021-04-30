B.C. reports 740 new COVID-19 cases, fewest since late March

Send this page to someone via email

The number of daily new COVID-19 cases reported in British Columbia continued to drop Friday, falling to 740 — the lowest it’s been since late March.

It brought the seven-day rolling average of new cases down to 740; the last time either metric was this low was March 24.

Meanwhile, officials reported another four COVID-19 deaths.

Active cases also fell again to 7,886, while another 11,727 people were isolating due to possible exposure.

Of the new cases, 163 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 431 were in the Fraser Health region, 32 were in the Island Health region, 92 were in the Interior Health region and 22 were in the Northern Health region.

Hospitalization rates remained stable, with 511 patients in hospital, 174 of them in critical or intensive care.

Nearly 1.7 million people, about one in three British Columbians, have now had a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Earlier Friday, the province announced it would begin booking vaccinations for people aged 50 and over next week.

Since the pandemic began, B.C. has recorded 129,482 cases of COVID-19, while 1,581 people have died.

