Canada

Post mortem confirms woman in ‘suspicious’ death lived in Waterloo apartment building

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 13, 2021 1:44 pm
Police say they are still investigating the circumstances around the woman’s death which is being termed "suspicious.". View image in full screen
Police say they are still investigating the circumstances around the woman’s death which is being termed "suspicious.". Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say a post mortem has confirmed that the body found at an apartment in Waterloo on Monday was that of a 24-year-old woman who lived in the building.

Police say they are still investigating the circumstances around the woman’s death which is being termed “suspicious.”

Read more: 2 men facing indignity to a body charges: Waterloo Regional Police

On Tuesday at around 2:45 p.m., officers were called to the building on Albert Street near University Avenue for a wellness check.

When they arrived, officers found the woman’s body inside an apartment in the building, where they also found two men.

The two men who are both Waterloo residents, aged 39 and 36, have been charged with indignity to a dead body.

Police say there is no concern for public safety as the victim and suspects were acquainted.

Read more: Waterloo Regional Police seek to identify individual in sexual assault investigation

Officers from the major crime, general investigations and forensic identification units are continuing to investigate and police are warning area residents to expect an increased police presence in the area over the next few days.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
