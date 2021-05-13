Menu

Canada

Liberals want Bloc MP who took nude photo to appear before powerful committee

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 13, 2021 1:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Bloc Québécois MP apologizes for taking photo of Liberal MP caught naked during parliamentary video call' Bloc Québécois MP apologizes for taking photo of Liberal MP caught naked during parliamentary video call
Bloc Québécois MP Sébastien Lemire apologized on Wednesday for having taken the leaked photo that circulated of Liberal MP William Amos, who was caught naked during a parliamentary video call. Lemire added he is unsure how the media obtained the photo – Apr 21, 2021

The Liberal government whip is calling for a fellow member of Parliament to appear before a House of Commons committee to answer for a screenshot he took of a naked Liberal MP during virtual parliamentary proceedings last month.

The image was captured on April 14, when Quebec Liberal MP William Amos appeared naked on an internal parliamentary feed of that day’s virtual question period.

His image was not being broadcast on the public feed.

Amos has said he was changing his clothes after a jog and did not realize his laptop camera was turned on.

READ MORE: Liberal MP ‘satisfied’ after Speaker calls leak of naked screenshot ‘deplorable’

Bloc Quebecois MP Sébastien Lemire has apologized for taking the screenshot of Amos, saying he had no idea how the photo quickly made its way to the media and ended up circulating online around the globe.

At a meeting Thursday of the all-party board of internal economy — the powerful governing body of the House of Commons — Liberal whip Mark Holland said Lemire should reveal where he sent the image and what his intent was.

Holland, who called the incident “troubling” and “terrible,” is putting forward a motion to have Lemire appear before the committee in camera, which means behind closed doors.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
