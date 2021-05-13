Liberals want Bloc MP who took nude photo to appear before powerful committee

Send this page to someone via email

The Liberal government whip is calling for a fellow member of Parliament to appear before a House of Commons committee to answer for a screenshot he took of a naked Liberal MP during virtual parliamentary proceedings last month.

The image was captured on April 14, when Quebec Liberal MP William Amos appeared naked on an internal parliamentary feed of that day’s virtual question period.

His image was not being broadcast on the public feed.

Amos has said he was changing his clothes after a jog and did not realize his laptop camera was turned on.

Bloc Quebecois MP Sébastien Lemire has apologized for taking the screenshot of Amos, saying he had no idea how the photo quickly made its way to the media and ended up circulating online around the globe.

At a meeting Thursday of the all-party board of internal economy — the powerful governing body of the House of Commons — Liberal whip Mark Holland said Lemire should reveal where he sent the image and what his intent was.

Holland, who called the incident “troubling” and “terrible,” is putting forward a motion to have Lemire appear before the committee in camera, which means behind closed doors.