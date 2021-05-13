Winnipeg Jets begin Stanley Cup playoff journey Wednesday in Edmonton

The Winnipeg Jets knew they’d be opening the Stanley Cup playoffs in Edmonton against Connor McDavid and the Oilers. Now they have dates for the Scotia North Division first-round series and starting times for the opening two games.

Games 1 and 2 will both be 8 p.m. starts Winnipeg time — next Wednesday and Friday at Rogers Place in the Alberta capital. 680 CJOB’s extensive coverage will begin at 6 p.m. each night with the Anchor Products Pregame Show.

The remainder of the schedule will see the teams play games 3 and 4 at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg on Sunday, May 23 and Monday, May 24.

If the series needs a fifth game it will be played on Wednesday, May 26 in Edmonton. A potential Game 6 would be back in Winnipeg on Friday, May 28. And if the first-round series goes the distance, Game 7 would be played in Edmonton on Sunday, May 30.

Times for games 3 to 7 are still to be determined.

The Oilers go into the series as prohibitive favourites after beating the Jets in the last six head-to-head meetings of the regular season to win the series seven games to two. Connor McDavid was a dominant force, scoring seven goals and adding 15 assists for a direct hand in 22 of Edmonton’s 34 goals in the series. Leon Draisaitl scored three game-winning goals among the seven he scored against Winnipeg this season.

