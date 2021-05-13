Menu

Sports

Winnipeg Jets begin Stanley Cup playoff journey Wednesday in Edmonton

By Kelly Moore CJOB
Posted May 13, 2021 1:32 pm

The Winnipeg Jets knew they’d be opening the Stanley Cup playoffs in Edmonton against Connor McDavid and the Oilers.  Now they have dates for the Scotia North Division first-round series and starting times for the opening two games.

Games 1 and 2 will both be 8 p.m. starts Winnipeg time — next Wednesday and Friday at Rogers Place in the Alberta capital. 680 CJOB’s extensive coverage will begin at 6 p.m. each night with the Anchor Products Pregame Show.

The remainder of the schedule will see the teams play games 3 and 4 at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg on Sunday, May 23 and Monday, May 24.

Read more: Hextall on Hockey — Jets need to finish season on the right note

If the series needs a fifth game it will be played on Wednesday, May 26 in Edmonton. A potential Game 6 would be back in Winnipeg on Friday, May 28. And if the first-round series goes the distance, Game 7 would be played in Edmonton on Sunday, May 30.

Times for games 3 to 7 are still to be determined.

The Oilers go into the series as prohibitive favourites after beating the Jets in the last six head-to-head meetings of the regular season to win the series seven games to two. Connor McDavid was a dominant force, scoring seven goals and adding 15 assists for a direct hand in 22 of Edmonton’s 34 goals in the series. Leon Draisaitl scored three game-winning goals among the seven he scored against Winnipeg this season.

