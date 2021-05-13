COVID-19: Will there be camps for kids this summer in Peterborough?

Send this page to someone via email

It’s the question on the minds of many as the summer draws near — will there be camps for kids in Peterborough amid the ongoing pandemic?

The short answer to that question is yes — but it won’t be quite like it does in normal years.

For example, the numbers of kids in a specific camp will be nowhere near the normal capacity and there will be screening, distancing and masks.

City of Peterborough recreational camps

The City of Peterborough is currently reviewing how it will roll out its camps this summer.

But the plan is to have camps at the Peterborough Sport & Wellness Centre and at the Navy Club.

“Registration, we’re still working on and we’re still waiting on the framework processes from the government, whether we’re in the red zone or orange zone and what operations can look like,” said Rob McAulay, city recreation and sport and wellness centre manager.

“We’ll be following all those safety protocols. Luckily, we did a few camps last year under the other regulations, so we have some experience with that and we’re looking forward to getting camps back up and running this year.”

McAulay says there will be temperature checks and active screening and group sizes will likely be kept to 10 to 15 children, depending on what the government’s framework will be at that time.

The city is aiming to start these camps for the beginning of July.

Registration isn’t open at this point, but it will be online.

McAulay tells Global News Peterborough previous camp participants will be emailed first, but all information will be posted to social media and the city and wellness centre websites when available.

Peterborough Museum & Archives

The Peterborough Museum & Archives is planning seven weeks of summer camp for children ages four to 13 with new themes each week.

Registration opened in April and according to officials, is filling up fast.

“We’re definitely optimistic to get our full summer camp lineup in this summer,” said Faryn Stanley, museum education officer.

“The hope is to have it on-site at the museum.”

The tentative start date is July 12 running until the end of August.

Groups will be capped at 10 children at this point and there will be enhanced cleaning, physical distancing, masks and screening protocols.

There are two-day camps, Junior Discovery for ages four to six and Summer Discovery for ages seven to 11.

Stanley said there is a wait-list and if restrictions are eased and more kids can be allowed in the groups, the museum will call parents on the list.

More information can be found on the museum’s website.

YMCA

There will likely be two summer camps offered by the YMCA, one in Peterborough and one in Lakefield.

Pre-COVID-19, there would be 80 to 100 kids per site.

This year, that number is 30 in Peterborough and 20 in Lakefield, with only 10 kids per group.

“It’s all COVID restriction pending and public health guideline pending. We’re working through the permits and things like that, but we’re very hopeful to run camps this summer,” said MaryAnne Wooldridge, manager of membership and youth programs for YMCA Central East Ontario.

Wooldridge tells Global News Peterborough that all safety protocols will be followed, including masking and screening.

Registration opened this week on the YMCA website.

“We’re asking people to register now but payment is not due until two weeks before they attend camp. So if something does happen, payments won’t be processed,” Wooldridge added.

If camps move ahead, they will start July 5 with six weeks of camp throughout July and the weeks of Aug. 9 and 16.

Wooldridge said the Peterborough location is still pending at Beavermead Park, as long as they get permit approvals.

Trent University

According to Trent University’s communications department, plans for Trent Excalibur Camp for summer 2021 are still under discussion.

“We are hopeful that, if public health restrictions are eased, we will be able to build on our 29 year history of providing youth programming to the local community. Updates will be posted to the Trent Athletics website when more information is available,” the university stated.