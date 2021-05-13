Florida woman, 28, posed as student to get Instagram followers, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A 28-year-woman posed as a skateboard-toting high school student in order to promote her Instagram page on Monday, according to police in Miami Beach, Fla.

Audrey Nicole Francisquini allegedly sneaked into American Senior High School in Miami and handed out flyers touting her Instagram page, according to the arrest report. She faces charges of burglary, interfering at an educational institution and resisting an officer without violence in connection with the incident, arrest records show.

“She was carrying a skateboard, a painting, (and she) dressed similar to students to try and blend in,” a prosecutor said during Francisquini’s court appearance on Tuesday. The suspect nodded her head repeatedly while the allegations were read out, local broadcaster WSVN reports.

“Ma’am, stop doing that,” her public defender told her.

Franciscquini allegedly disguised herself and blended into the crowd to get past security at the school on Monday morning, authorities say.

The suspect initially told security that she was looking for the registrar’s office, but she skipped past the office and went to a classroom instead, according to the arrest report.

Security guards say the woman blocked the entrance to the classroom and handed out flyers with her Instagram handle on them. She also recorded several videos, according to the arrest report.

Security tried to confront the woman but she walked away and refused to stop for them, police said.

One student told WSVN that the woman was “creepy” and wore a “devil mask.”

The mask can also be seen in several posts on what appears to be the woman’s Instagram account. Many other posts quote or reference the Joker.

Authorities used her flyers to track her down and later arrested her at her home in North Miami Beach.

“I legit have I don’t know how many cops outside right now of my house,” Francisquini said in a video posted on her Instagram page before her arrest. “I’m not going outside at all.”

The suspect works as a salesperson for Carnival Cruise Lines, according to reports. The company says it is reviewing the matter and will take further action if necessary.

She was released on a $2,000 bond with orders to stay away from the school.

Francisquini has since posted several videos on her Instagram account, where she has trumpeted her arrest as “good marketing.”

She also shared a popular meme from the show 30 Rock, in which an old Steve Buscemi pretends to be a skateboard-toting teenager at a school.

“How do you do, fellow kids?” he said on the show.

Francisquini was actively posting memes and marketing “tips” to her account on Thursday afternoon.

